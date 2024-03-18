Multifaceted Artist, Rick Vasquez, Publishes Clenching Novel - "Dream, Sweet Dreams of You"
Multifaceted Artist, Rick Vasquez, Publishes Clenching Novel - "Dream, Sweet Dreams of You"HOLLYWOOD, LOS ANGELES, UNITED STATES, March 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Renowned published author, artist, musician, and movie producer, Rick Vasquez, takes readers on a whirlwind of emotions with his latest work, "Dream, Sweet Dreams of You." More than just a tale, it's an unfeigned tribute to Rick's grandparents, drawing inspiration from the story of their undying love and fight against all odds.
Set against the backdrop of the early 1900s, the Latino community in Los Angeles faced unprecedented challenges. Illegal immigrants from Mexico sought refuge in California, escaping the oppressive regime of Mexican dictator President Dias. Among these desperate people were the residents of Sonora Town, a small area in Los Angeles. Once the beating heart of the city known as La Placita, both places and its residents were abandoned by the new city government during this ordeal.
"Dream, Sweet Dreams of You" unravels as a heart-wrenching Latino survival love story unfolding in the modest town of Sonora, Los Angeles. The narrative revolves around the lives of Juan and Rafella Vasquez, whose love story blossomed in front of the old church in La Placita. Rafella, the daughter of one of California's largest cattle rancheros, made the courageous choice to abandon her family's name for the love of Juan. Through their marriage, Juan and Rafella faced social stigma that led them on a turbulent journey to the final emotion of forgiveness. Rick Vasquez, a zealous family man with a deep love for God, infuses "Dream, Sweet Dreams of You" with a timeless message: "Just show them your heart, and they will see your soul." This story captures the resilience of the human spirit and the enduring power of love in the face of adversity.
"Dream, Sweet Dreams of You" is a testament to Vasquez's masterful storytelling, offering readers a gripping blend of historical authenticity and emotional depth.
Amazon: https://www.amazon.com/Dream-Sweet-Dreams-Richard-Vasquez/dp/1643144286
