VoxelMatters launches pre-sale campaign for new Composites AM 2024 report
Pre-orders receive a £500 discount, featuring an in-depth analysis of composites AM, with data on demand and revenues in 2023, and 10-year forecasts.LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- VoxelMatters, a leading market analysis company specializing in tracking the global additive manufacturing (AM) industry, is launching a pre-sale offer for its updated comprehensive study on composites additive manufacturing, set to be released on April 15th, 2024. The report, titled Composites AM Market 2024, gathers and presents information on sales and business activities from all major companies operating in this sector.
The new study, based on VoxelMatters' updated database of core composites AM companies (i.e., suppliers of hardware, materials, and services), offers the most comprehensive analyses and forecasts of the global composites AM market, which is considered a sub-segment of the overall polymer AM market. The report combines detailed, bottom-up data and information gathered for VoxelMatters' previous report on Composites AM and the latest market study on Polymer AM, published in early 2024.
The study, which includes over 100 charts and data tables, closely examines how composites additive manufacturing technologies are enabling a new level of automation in the composites industry. In addition, it explores how composite materials are creating new opportunities for AM technologies such as pellets/filaments materials extrusion (MEX) and powder bed fusion (PBF). Amidst all this, 3D printable composite materials are emerging as key enablers for the transition of additive manufacturing towards final parts and eventually, serial and mass manufacturing.
Leveraging VoxelMatters Directory—the largest global directory of verified AM companies with nearly 7,000 listings—our research team identified approximately 150 hardware manufacturers, 150 material suppliers, and 400 service providers. The underlying dataset of this market study provides one of the most comprehensive and accurate overviews of the current composites AM global market.
Prominent and up-and-coming companies featured in the report include: 3D Systems, 3DXTECH, 9T Labs, Airtech, ALM, Anisoprint, APS, Arkema, Arris Composites, BASF, Belotti, Breton, CEAD, CMS, CRP, Caracol, Continuous Composites, Coriolis Composites, Demgy, Desktop Metal (ETEC & Desktop Health), Electroimpact, EOS, Evonik, Farsoon, Formlabs, HP, Hexcel, Ingersoll, Kimya, Lehmann&Voss, Markforged, Mitsubishi MCPP, Nanovia, Polymaker, SABIC, Solvay, Stratasys, TreeD, Weber Additive, and Xenia Materials.
In addition to supporting the market analysis and development efforts of current suppliers, the report is targeted towards companies looking to enter the market and capitalize on developing opportunities. OEMs looking to implement additive manufacturing for composite part production will benefit from this study by quickly and accurately understanding currently available technologies, materials, and services, as well as the benefits and challenges of each. Finally, this document serves as a guide for investors looking for the next disruptive production technologies.
About VoxelMatters
VoxelMatters Research is the market research and consultancy division of VoxelMatters—a comprehensive platform dedicated to supporting the additive manufacturing ecosystem. The company's mission is to monitor industry developments, analyze key trends, and report on the insights that matter.
VoxelMatters consists of VoxelMatters.com, a leading global editorial portal for the AM industry, and VoxelMatters Directory, the largest listing of verified 3D printing companies in the world. It offers industry analysis, market forecasting, and coverage of opportunities for additive manufacturing supply chain members and end-users.
