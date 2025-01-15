VoxelMatters opens pre - sale for metal AM 2025 report, highlighting a $60 billion market by 2034

Pre-orders receive a £500 discount on the new market study featuring analysis of metal AM, with data on demand and revenues for hardware, materials and services

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, January 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- VoxelMatters, a leading market analysis company specializing in tracking the global additive manufacturing (AM) industry, is launching a pre-sale offer for its updated comprehensive study on metal additive manufacturing, set to be released on January 29th, 2025. The report, titled Metal AM Market 2025 , gathers and presents information on sales and business activities from all major companies operating in this sector, highlighting the rapid growth of the metal AM market, from $4.7 billion in 2024 to nearly $60 billion by 2034.The updated report, based on VoxelMatters’ updated database of core metal AM companies—including suppliers of hardware, materials, and services—provides the most comprehensive analysis and forecasts of the global metal additive manufacturing market. Despite the uncertainties caused by current macroeconomic disruptions, the metal AM sector is well-positioned to sustain its growth trajectory. At the same time, it is adapting to rapidly evolving market demands by leveraging innovative technologies, advanced materials, and competitive pricing strategies.Looking at some of the top-level data from the new report we find that in 2024, hardware continued to lead the sector with $2.4 billion in revenue, a +28% increase from 2023. Materials experienced the fastest growth at +35.6%, reaching $820 million, driven by rising demand for high-value materials like titanium. Services grew steadily by +16.7%, contributing $1.5 billion to the total market value.About the Metal AM Market 2025 reportThe report provides a comprehensive analysis of the global metal manufacturing market, supported by over 160 charts and data tables. It highlights how metal additive manufacturing technologies are increasingly offering competitive solutions across a growing range of applications. Larger, more efficient metal L-PBF (laser powder bed fusion) systems continue to dominate the industry, with Chinese manufacturers gaining prominence. Although metal binder jetting and bound metal processes are yet to achieve widespread adoption, emerging AM technologies, such as WAAM (wire arc additive manufacturing) and cold spray, are unlocking new opportunities by significantly reducing the cost per part.Leveraging our VoxelMatters Directory—the world’s largest verified database of AM companies with nearly 7,000 listings—our research team identified 136 metal hardware manufacturers, 83 metal material suppliers, and 257 metal service providers (+32 from the previous edition). Altogether, the dataset for this market study incorporates over 60,000 data points, offering one of the most precise and detailed views of the current global metal AM market. This core dataset was further refined and validated by comparing and integrating data collected by the VoxelMatters team from publicly available sources for each company included in the study. To ensure the accuracy of the data, estimates, and analyses, interviews were also conducted with leading AM industry stakeholders and independent consultants.Prominent and up-and-coming companies featured in the report include:3D Systems, 3DEO, ADDMAN, AddUp, ATI, Bright Laser Technologies (BLT), Carpenter Additive, Colibrium Additive (formerly GE Additive), Cumberland Additive, Desktop Metal and ExOne, DMG MORI, EOS, Eplus3D, Falcontech, Farsoon, FIT AG, GF Machining Solutions, GKN Additive, HBD, Höganäs, JAMPT, Kings 3D Printing, Linde, Markforged and Digital Metal, Materials Solutions (Siemens), Oerlikon, Pankl, Proto Labs, Quickparts, RAM3D, Renishaw, Sandvik, Sintavia, SLM Solutions, Toolcraft, TRUMPF, Velo3D, voestalpine and many others.In addition to supporting the market analysis and development efforts of current suppliers, the report is targeted toward companies looking to enter the market and capitalize on developing opportunities. OEMs looking to implement additive manufacturing for composite part production will benefit from this study by quickly and accurately understanding currently available technologies, materials, and services, as well as the benefits and challenges of each. Finally, this document serves as a guide for investors looking for the next disruptive production technologies.Did you acquire the previous metal AM edition? Contact us for an additional discount reserved for you.About VoxelMatters VoxelMatters Research is the market research and consultancy division of VoxelMatters—a comprehensive platform dedicated to supporting the additive manufacturing ecosystem. The company's mission is to monitor industry developments, analyze key trends, and report on the insights that matter.VoxelMatters consists of VoxelMatters.com , a leading global editorial portal for the AM industry, and VoxelMatters Directory, the largest listing of verified 3D printing companies in the world. It offers industry analysis, market forecasting, and coverage of opportunities for additive manufacturing supply chain members and end-users.ContactFrancesco Pulimenifrancesco@voxelmatters.com

