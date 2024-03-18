Boathouse Vineyards' 2022 Cabernet Franc Outshines 17 International Entries

Award-winning 2022 Cabernet Franc from Boathouse Vineyards

Leelanau County, Michigan, Winery Earns Top Award in 2024 TEXSOM Competition

I'm happy to see a major international wine competition recognize that Leelanau County can produce superb red wines.” — Dave Albert, owner, Boathouse Vineyards

LAKE LEELANAU, MI, UNITED STATES, March 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- It is commonly accepted that northern Michigan’s predominantly cool climate favors producing great white wines over reds. Boathouse Vineyards in Lake Leelanau is out to change that narrative – and wine experts are taking notice.

In a win for the region’s red wine-making capability, Boathouse Vineyards took home a coveted Judges’ Selection Award for its 2022 Cabernet Franc at the 2024 TEXSOM International Wine Competition in Texas – considered one of the premier wine judging competitions. Fewer than 5 percent of the 2,000 wine entries received this highest award.

Boathouse Vineyards’ entry was voted the best of 18 entries in the cabernet franc category, outscoring wines from California, Washington, New York and Texas as well as international entries from Argentina, Chile, Hungary and Canada.

“I’m happy to see a major international wine competition recognize that Leelanau County can produce superb red wines,” said Dave Albert, owner of Boathouse Vineyards, who opened the winery’s tasting room in 2012.

Douglas Olson, winemaker at Boathouse Vineyards, is a New York native with European winemaking experience and master’s degrees in both viticulture (grape cultivation and harvesting) and enology (the science of winemaking) from the University of Bordeaux and the Insitut des Sciences de la Vigne et du Vin. He has revamped the 23-acre vineyard operation, combining organic growing methods with high-tech equipment while expanding fermentations to capture the best virtues of each varietal grape in every vintage. The 2022 Cab Franc reflects his belief in taking an organic approach to all aspects of winemaking.

“What distinguishes this ’22 Cab Franc is its purity,” Olson says. “It has depth and length, offers varietal character, and 100 percent tastes like cab franc should taste.”

At the 2024 TEXSOM competition, Boathouse Vineyards also earned silver medals for its 2022 Merlot, Sweet Riesling, Provemont White, Provement Red and Riesling.

The TEXSOM Awards judging is conducted by panels of four qualified tasters, chosen from the most experienced and well-trained palates in the wine and beverage industry. Invited judges range from master sommeliers and certified wine educators to wine and spirits writers.

Boathouse Vineyards’ award-winning wines are available at its waterside tasting room, located at 115 St. Mary’s St., Lake Leelanau, as well as in select restaurants and retail stores.