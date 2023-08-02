Guitarist Kenny Olson's Charity Golf Outing and Concert Set for Aug. 19 in Traverse City, Michigan

Kenny Olson brings passion and energy to his guitar playing.

Multi-Platinum Artist to Perform Following 18-Hole Scramble at Elmbrook Golf Course

TRAVERSE CITY, MICHIGAN, USA, August 2, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Multi-platinum guitarist Kenny Olson will bring his energetic, passionate playing style to the stage for his annual charity golf and music event on Saturday, Aug. 19, at Elmbrook Golf Course in Traverse City.

Golf slots are still available for the seventh annual Kenny Olson Rock-N-Hole golf and concert charity event, which includes a 1 p.m. 18-hole scramble followed by a 7 p.m. outdoor concert. A portion of the proceeds goes to the Hallie’s Hearts Endowment at the Grand Traverse Regional Community Foundation, supporting women in northern Michigan impacted by ovarian cancer.

The event offers a unique opportunity to enjoy a round of golf on one of northern Michigan’s oldest and most beautiful public par 72 golf courses, then hear world-class musicians up close – all for a worthy cause, according to event organizers.

Olson, a Detroit area native with longtime family ties to Traverse City, has entertained hundreds of thousands of fans in massive arenas over the years. Yet, he finds personal meaning in performing in an intimate setting at the golf course founded by his grandfather and owned by his family until 2019. The charity event honors Olson’s late cousin, Hallie Wastell, who died in 2016 after a courageous battle with ovarian cancer.

“I’m grateful to Elmbrook, and to the sponsors and organizers, for allowing me to share my music at this unique event in memory of a fun-loving and spirited young woman, Olson said.

Registration for the scramble is $450 for a foursome, or $125 per golfer. This covers two meals at the course and a ticket to watch Olson perform along with keyboardist and singer Jimmy Olson and surprise guest musicians. To register, call the golf course, located at 1750 Townline Road, at 231-946-9180. Concert-only tickets can be purchased for $25 the night of the show. Auction items are also being accepted for a silent auction throughout the day and evening.

Event sponsors include KLT – The Rock Station and Fox Motors. Sponsorships are still available at several levels from $250 to $2,500. For sponsorship details, call 231-392-9379.

Kenny Olson has performed with world-class acts ranging from Aerosmith and Metallica to Hank Williams, Jr. and Sheryl Crow. As Kid Rock’s lead guitarist for 11 years, he performed globally and at Super Bowl XXXVIII. He is currently lead guitarist for Beyond the Wall, the Pink Floyd experience by THINK: EXP combining live music and 360-degree virtual reality graphics.