CUHK-Shenzhen to light up Nasdaq Tower in NY Times Square
EINPresswire.com/ -- The Chinese University of Hong Kong, Shenzhen (CUHK-Shenzhen) announces the celebration of its 10th Anniversary on March 21, which is marked by a momentous show on the Nasdaq Screen in Times Square, New York.
The university, with a short history of 10 years, will showcase its achievements and commitment to excellence, underlining its significant contributions to higher education and innovation across the world.
Founded in 2014, CUHK-Shenzhen is an initiative to extend The Chinese University of Hong Kong (CUHK) core educational philosophy and values beyond Hong Kong. The university strives to explore a new path in higher education characterized by strong connections to both China and the world. It is CUHK-Shenzhen’s mission to cultivate innovative talent with a global perspective, Chinese cultural traditions and social responsibilities.
Over the past decade, the university has established six schools including the School of Management and Economics, the School of Science and Engineering, the School of Humanities and Social Sciences, the School of Data Science, the School of Music, and the School of Medicine. These six schools, together with the graduate school, offer 28 undergraduate programs and 46 postgraduate programs.
CUHK-Shenzhen has also adopted a college system. Seven colleges have been established, which are Shaw College, Diligentia College, Muse College, Harmonia College, Ling College, Minerva College and the Seventh College. The Colleges break the barriers between different majors, grade levels, and backgrounds to provide a platform for informal and whole-person education.
CUHK-Shenzhen encourages international experiences and seeks to nurture global awareness. As of now, it has signed agreements with more than 140 renowned universities in more than 30 countries across the globe, offering around 240 different international programs. Over 60% students have credit-bearing overseas experience.
The university’s global recruiting has attracted more than 600 scholars and researchers of international repute. This distinguished assembly includes 5 Nobel Prize laureates and over 40 academicians from various countries, alongside more than 40 members of internationally recognized professional organizations such as the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers (IEEE). The faculty at CUHK-Shenzhen, all of whom have experience in top-tier global universities, bring a unique blend of international perspective, innovative thinking, and a fervent dedication to teaching and research.
Rising to the challenges and opportunities of the Greater Bay Area and modern China at large, CUHK-Shenzhen is strengthening its research teams of experts and professionals in big data and data science, future intelligent networks, bioinformatics, new materials and energy, finance and logistics, robotics and intelligent manufacturing, drug discovery and precise medicine, and other areas of sci-tech innovation.
The 10th anniversary celebration not only serves as a tribute to a decade of academic excellence, but also highlights CUHK-Shenzhen’s dedication to shaping the future through cutting-edge research and education. Combined with its unique college system, general education courses, multidisciplinary programs, and student-centered educational principles, the university aims to evolve into a first-class research university whose global pedagogy, research output, and contribution to the community are acknowledged regionally, nationally, and internationally.
Lan Laoshi
Lan Laoshi
The Chinese University of Hong Kong (Shenzhen)
