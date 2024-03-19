Adhesives Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

Adhesives Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, March 19, 2024

The Business Research Company’s “Adhesives Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the adhesives market size is predicted to reach $130.87 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.0%.

The growth in the adhesives market is due to during this historic period, technological development. Asia-Pacific region is expected to hold the largest adhesives market share. Major players in the adhesives market include Henkel & Co. KGaA, 3M Company, Arkema, Sika AG, H.B. Fuller, Illinois Tool Works Inc., PPG Industries, Dow Inc., Avery Dennison.

Adhesives Market Segments

• By Adhesive Type: Structural, Tapes And Films, Threadlocks And Retainers, Liquid Gaskets, Automotive Adhesives

• By Vehicle Type: Passenger Cars, LCVs, Trucks, Buses, Aftermarket

• By Resin Type: Polyurethane, Epoxy, Acrylics, Silicone, SMP, MMA, Other Resin Types

• By Application: BIW, Glazing, Powertrain, Paint Shops, Upholstery

• By Geography: The global adhesives market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

The adhesives refer to products such as glues, and caulking compounds that are used to bind surfaces of two separate items. The adhesives include properties such as abrasion-resistant, creep and fatigue-resistant, dimensionally stable, flexible and toughened, low shrinkage, and hardness.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Adhesives Market Characteristics

3. Adhesives Market Trends And Strategies

4. Adhesives Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Adhesives Market Size And Growth

……

27. Adhesives Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Adhesives Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

