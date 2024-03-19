Music Recording Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2024-2033

Music Recording Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

The Business Research Company’s “Music Recording Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the music recording market size is predicted to reach $78.94 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.3%.

The growth in the music recording market is due to the rising music industry growth. Asia-Pacific region is expected to hold the largest music recording market share. Major players in the music recording market include Sony Corp., Capitol Studios, Financière de l'Odet, Bertelsmann SE & Co KGaA, Universal Music Group, Warner Music, Hasbro Inc.

Music Recording Market Segments

By Type: Record Production, Music Publishers, Record Distribution, Sound Recording Studios

By Application: Mechanical, Performance, Synchronization, Digital, Other Applications

By End-User: Individual, Commercial

By Genre: Rock, Hip hop, Pop, Jazz, Other Genres

By Geography: The global music recording market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

A music recording is a physical record of a musical performance that may be replayed or reproduced.

