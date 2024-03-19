Household Appliances Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2024-2033
The Business Research Company's Household Appliances Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033
LANDON, GREATER LANDON, UK, March 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global market reports from The Business Research Company have been updated with the most recent market sizing data for 2024 and projections extended to 2033
The Business Research Company’s “Household Appliances Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the household appliances market size is predicted to reach $854.21 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.3%.
The growth in the household appliances market is due to the rising trend of outdoor parties and cookouts on weekends and holidays. Asia-Pacific region is expected to hold the largest household appliances market share. Major players in the household appliances market include Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Hitachi Appliances, LG Electronics, Panasonic Appliances, Qingdao Haier Co. Ltd., Daikin Industries Ltd.
Household Appliances Market Segments
• By Type: Small Electrical Appliance, Household Cooking Appliance, Household Refrigerator And Home Freezer, Household Laundry Equipment, Other Major Household Appliance
• By Mode: Online, Offline
• By Application: Cooking, Cleaning, Other Applications
• By Geography: The global household appliances market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.
A home appliance, also known as a domestic electric appliance, is a device that helps with daily chores including cooking, cleaning, and preserving food.
The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:
1. Executive Summary
2. Household Appliances Market Characteristics
3. Household Appliances Market Trends And Strategies
4. Household Appliances Market – Macro Economic Scenario
5. Household Appliances Market Size And Growth
……
27. Household Appliances Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles
28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market
29. Household Appliances Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis
30. Appendix
