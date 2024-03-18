Blood Transfusion Diagnostics Market is estimated to reach US$6.389 billion by 2029 at a CAGR of 6.07%
The blood transfusion diagnostics market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 6.07% from US$4.230 billion in 2022 to US$6.389 billion by 2029.
The blood transfusion diagnostics market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 6.07% from US$4.230 billion in 2022 to US$6.389 billion by 2029. According to a new study published by Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence, the blood transfusion diagnostics market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.07% between 2022 and 2029 to reach US$6.389 billion by 2029.
One of the key growth drivers to propel the blood transfusion diagnostics market during the forecasted period is the growing amount of awareness among people about blood donation and the increase in blood-related conditions such as chronic kidney disease, thrombocytopenia, and hemophilia has increased the demand for blood transfusions. Therefore, a rise in the demand for blood transfusion diagnostics in the market is predicted in the forecast period.
Another factor that boosts the sales of blood transfusion diagnostics in the market is the increasing number of patients suffering from anemia and requiring red blood cell transfusion regularly, increased awareness regarding blood safety from infectious diseases like HIV, and advancement in medical technologies like the emergence of advanced molecular platforms by key players in the market is predicted to boost the transition from manual testing and equipment to fully automated and semi-automated devices.
The blood transfusion diagnostics market, by type, is divided into two types- instruments, and kits & reagents. Reagents are used to determine the group of human red cells and to detect red cell antibodies. Also, there are instruments designed to optimize laboratory efficiencies for all blood grouping, antibody screening, and cross-matching procedures. These various types of blood transfusion diagnostics present in the market are what are predicted to influence the market growth.
The blood transfusion diagnostics market, by technology, is divided into three types- ELISA, western blotting, and nucleic acid amplification. There are various technologies available for blood transfusion diagnostics for instance, nucleic acid amplification testing in the blood donor screening process which can identify HIV, hepatitis C, and hepatitis B virus in blood. These safety measures and a wide range of technology used in blood transfusion diagnostics are predicted to boost the market.
The blood transfusion diagnostics market, by end-user, is divided into three types- hospitals & clinics, diagnostic labs, and blood banks. The use of diagnostics for blood transfusion is an important part of medical science without doing that blood can’t be transfused into the patient in need. Therefore, in places like hospitals and clinics when there is an emergency need for blood transfusion this blood transfusion diagnostics is needed. Also, in places like blood banks, they need to run diagnostics on the blood it is donated. So, with a range of end-users the blood transfusion market is predicted to grow.
The North American region is anticipated to dominate the blood transfusion diagnostics market during the forecasted period. This region has a growth in awareness about blood donations. The donated blood needs further diagnostics which will increase demand for appropriate systems to do that. Also, the rising infrastructure in the region for healthcare purposes is contributing to its growth significantly coupled with the rise in adoption of the blood transfusion process in modern medical science. blood transfusion diagnostics. Moreover, the rise in the use of nucleic acid amplification tests and a large number of awareness programs conducted by government bodies contribute to the regional market growth.
The research includes several key players from the blood transfusion diagnostics market, such as Quotient Ltd., BAG Healthcare, Abbott, Immucor, Diasorin SPA, Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., Grifols S.A., F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd., Beckman Coulter Inc., DIAGAST.
The market analytics report segments the blood transfusion diagnostics market using the following criteria:
• By Type:
o Instruments
o Kits & Reagents
• By Technology:
o ELISA
o Western Blotting
o Nucleic Acid Amplification
o Others
• By End-User:
o Hospitals & Clinics
o Diagnostic Labs
o Blood Banks
• By Geography:
o North America
• United States
• Canada
• Mexico
o South America
• Brazil
• Argentina
• Others
o Europe
• UK
• France
• Germany
• Italy
• Others
o Middle East and Africa
• Saudi Arabia
• UAE
• Others
o Asia Pacific
• Japan
• China
• India
• Thailand
• Taiwan
• Indonesia
• Others
Companies Mentioned:
• Quotient Ltd.
• BAG Healthcare
• Abbott
• Immucor
• Diasorin SPA
• Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.
• Grifols S.A.
• F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd.
• Beckman Coulter Inc.
• DIAGAST
