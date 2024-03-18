Enteral Feeding Devices Market is projected to achieve a CAGR of 4.81% to reach US$4.895 billion by 2029
The enteral feeding devices market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 4.81% from US$3.523 billion in 2022 to US$4.895 billion by 2029.”NOIDA, UTTAR PARDESH, INDIA, March 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new study published by Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence, the enteral feeding devices market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.81% between 2022 and 2029 to reach US$4.895 billion by 2029.
One of the key growth drivers to propel the enteral feeding devices market during the forecasted period is the growing amount of chronic disease patients around the globe and the growing need for medical devices that can deliver liquid nutrients directly into the patient's body as they are unable to intake food or liquids due to chronic diseases.
Another factor that boosts the sales of enteral feeding devices in the market is an increasing number of premature births coupled with innovation and rapid improvements in medical facilities in developing countries. Also, there is a rise in the adoption of enteral feeding devices in the home and ambulatory care settings which will continue to contribute to the market growth of enteral feeding devices during the forecast period.
The enteral feeding devices market, by type, is divided into three types- enteral syringes, enteral feeding tubes, and enteral feeding pumps. The enteral feeding tubes allow liquid food to enter the stomach or intestine through a tube which allows patients to get necessary nutrients. Also, an enteral feeding pump is an electronic medical device that controls the timing and amount of nutrition delivered to a patient during enteral feeding. So, with these different types of enteral feeding devices available the market is predicted to grow.
The enteral feeding devices market, by age group, is divided into two types- adult, and pediatric. Sometimes a stroke that may impair the ability to swallow in adults can be the reason to use an enteral feeding device to provide nutrients to the body. Also, the inability to eat in young children or infants can call for the need for this device.
The enteral feeding devices market, by application, is divided into five types- gastroenterology, oncology, neurology, hypermetabolism, and diabetes. There is a rise in chronic diseases and different diseases. For instance, diabetes is a very common chronic disease among the population. These patients require enteral feeding regularly. So, with various applications, the enteral feeding device market is expected to grow.
The enteral feeding devices market, by end-user, is divided into three types- hospitals, home care, and ambulatory care settings. Some patients use this device at home as they can’t get out of bed. Also, some patients at the hospital who are not able to intake food with their mouth due to diseases are given food using these enteral feeding devices. Hence, with different end users for the enteral feeding device, the market is predicted to grow.
The North American region is anticipated to dominate the enteral feeding devices market during the forecasted period. This region has a rise in adoption of this device followed by advanced treatment approaches in healthcare. The enteral feeding device is receiving a significant amount of investment and governments of North American regions are promoting research and development to make further innovations in the product to help the patients more efficiently. Also, the rise in chronic diseases like diabetes among the population in the region is expected to fuel the market over the forecast period.
The research includes several key players from the enteral feeding devices market, such as GBUK Enteral Ltd., Nestle SA, B.Braun Melsungen AG, Cardinal Health, Inc., Vygon (UK) Ltd., Avanos Medical, Inc., Rockfield Medical Device, Applied Medical Technology, Inc., Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA, Conmed Corporation, and Moog Inc.
The market analytics report segments the enteral feeding devices market using the following criteria:
• By Type:
o Enteral Feeding Pumps
o Enteral Feeding Tubes
o Enteral Syringes
• By Age Group:
o Adult
o Pediatric
• By Application:
o Gastroenterology
o Oncology
o Neurology
o Hypermetabolism
o Diabetes
o Others
• By End User:
o Hospitals
o Home Care
o Ambulatory Care Settings
• By Geography:
o North America
• USA
• Canada
• Mexico
o South America
• Brazil
• Argentina
• Others
o Europe
• Germany
• France
• U.K.
• Others
o Middle East and Africa
• Saudi Arabia
• UAE
• Others
o Asia Pacific
• China
• Japan
• India
• South Korea
• Taiwan
• Thailand
• Indonesia
• Others
Companies Mentioned:
• GBUK Enteral Ltd.
• Nestle SA
• B.Braun Melsungen AG
• Cardinal Health, Inc.
• Vygon (UK) Ltd.
• Avanos Medical, Inc.
• Rockfield Medical Device
• Applied Medical Technology, Inc.
• Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA
• Conmed Corporation
• Moog Inc.
