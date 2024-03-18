Synthetic Rubber Gloves Market valued at US$9.597 billion in 2022, to witness significant growth
The synthetic rubber gloves market was valued at US$9.597 billion in 2022.”NOIDA, UTTAR PARDESH, INDIA, March 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report published by Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence, forecasted between 2022 and 2029, the synthetic rubber gloves market was valued at US$9.597 billion in 2022 and is anticipated to propel significantly over the coming years.
The use of synthetic gloves nitrile, neoprene, butyl used in areas such as construction, medical centres, electrical applications to safeguard the hands. Growing demand for healthcare sector is the primary driving force behind the synthetic gloves market's rapid growth. According to US Bureau of Labour Statistics From 2022 to 2032, the healthcare sector is expected to experience a significant surge in employment opportunities compared to other industries. The growth is projected to be much higher than the average for all occupations. On an annual basis, approximately 1.8 million job openings are anticipated in healthcare occupations, driven by both employment expansion and the necessity to fill positions vacated by individuals permanently exiting these occupations.
Synthetic rubber gloves, crafted from artificial materials, provide a long-lasting, water-resistant, and frequently hypoallergenic option to natural rubber. Widely utilized in medical facilities, laboratories, and homes, they shield hands from chemicals, irritants, and potential contamination.
Numerous product launches and establishment of gloves manufacturing facilities are taking place in the market, thereby increasing the synthetic rubber gloves market growth. The gloves available across various industries including healthcare, medical, and food sectors. In April 2022, Sri Tang Gloves announced investments of US$65 million for the establishment of its new manufacturing facility in Sadao District. Upon completion the facility will be enable the company to increase its producing capacity up to 80 billion gloves by 2024.
The synthetic rubber gloves market, based on material is segmented into five main categories namely Nitrile, Neoprene, PVC, Butyl, Others. Nitrile gloves provide a superior combination of qualities, including strong chemical resistance, puncture resistance, and flexibility, all at a reasonable cost. They are widely preferred for various uses in healthcare, food service, and light industrial environments.
The synthetic rubber gloves market, based on material is segmented into five main categories namely. Healthcare, Food and Beverage, Chemical, Electronics, Automotive, Others. Hospitals and medical facilities must adhere to strict hygiene protocols in order to avoid the transmission of pathogens. Nitrile gloves, in particular, are essential for healthcare workers when conducting examinations, performing procedures, and dealing with hazardous materials.
North America is anticipated to account for a significant share of the synthetic rubber gloves market due to rise in health expenditures. For instance, According to National Health Expenditure fact sheet in December 2023, the national health expenditure witnessed a growth of 4.1%, reaching a total of $4.5 trillion. The average amount per individual was $13,493, representing 17.3% of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP). In 2022, the expenditure on Medicare witnessed a growth of 5.9%, reaching a total of $944.3 billion. The amount accounted for 21 percent of the overall National Health Expenditure (NHE).
The research includes coverage of Candela Corporation, Allergan, Merz Pharma, Mentor Worldwide LLC, Lumenis, Sinclair Pharma, Cutera are significant market players in the synthetic rubber gloves market.
The market analytics report segments the synthetic rubber gloves market as follows:
• By Material
o Nitrile
o Neoprene
o PVC
o Butyl
o Others
• By End-User
o Healthcare
o Food and Beverage
o Chemical
o Electronics
o Automotive
o Others
• By Geography
o North America
• United States
• Canada
• Mexico
o South America
• Brazil
• Argentina
• Others
o Europe
• United Kingdom
• Germany
• France
• Spain
• Others
o Middle East and Africa
• Saudi Arabia
• UAE
• Israel
• Others
o Asia Pacific
• Japan
• China
• India
• South Korea
• Indonesia
• Thailand
• Others
Companies Profiled:
• Candela Corporation
• Allergan
• Merz Pharma
• Mentor Worldwide LLC
• Lumenis
• Sinclair Pharma
• Cutera
