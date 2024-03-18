First-Ever B5+1 Forum Yields Recommendations for Regional Integration and Economic Development in Central Asia

B5+1 is the business counterpart to C5+1, the diplomatic platform for Central Asia countries (Kazakhstan, Kyrgyz Republic, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan) and the U.S. Principles gathered in Almaty, Kazakhstan March 13-15 for their inaugural Forum.

The Forum urges C5+1 governments and businesses “to unite efforts to position Central Asia as an attractive destination, rather than merely a transit zone in global value chains.” Pictured: one of many panel discussions with business leaders, experts, and policymakers.