Ties that bind: A Transatlantic approach to investment screening and economic security
EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, the CELIS Institute, in collaboration with the Center for International Private Enterprise (CIPE), hosted a key event, focusing on investment screening and national security issues across the US and EU. This high-level conference, aimed at reinforcing transatlantic economic security ties, brought together government officials, business leaders, and experts from finance, banking, private practice, and academia.
John Beahn, Partner at Milbank LLP, and Professor Steffen Hindelang from the CELIS Institute, kicked off the event with welcoming remarks. Assistant Secretary of Commerce for Industry and Analysis, Grant T. Harris, delivered a keynote in a dynamic conversation with Professor Hindelang, setting the stage for a day of in-depth discussions.
The conference featured three expertly moderated panels that dove deep into the nuances of investment screening and national security. The first panel, moderated by John Kabealo of Kabealo Law, explored recent developments in US investment screening. Participants included Meena Sharma of the Office of Investment Security Policy and International Relations at U.S. Department of the Treasury, Adam Vaccaro of the Office of Investment Security at U.S. Department of Commerce and several other key officials from the private sector and academia.
The second panel, prepared by Dr. Roland M. Stein of the CELIS Institute, focused on the European perspective, featuring discussions with Ana-Maria Belacurencu of the Romanian Competition Council, Thomas Ernoult from the French Treasury and Peter Sandler, from DG Trade at the European Commission.
The third panel, moderated by Eric Hontz, Director of CIPE’s Center for Accountable Investment, analyzed the implications of the 2024 'Super Election Year' in the EU and the USA on economic security. This session saw vibrant discussions among diverse panelists, including Reinhard Bütikofer, Member of the European Parliament, and Dr. Frances Burwell of the Atlantic Council.
The event concluded with closing remarks from H.E. Jovita Neliupsiene, the EU Ambassador to the United States, who underscored the importance of robust transatlantic cooperation in navigating the complexities of global economic security.
CIPE has partnered with CELIS for several years to enhance dialogue and policy expertise on economic security policy. CELIS Forum on Investment Screening (CFIS), the flagship event of the CELIS Institute, will be held in Paris on October 16-19, 2024.
The CELIS Institute is an independent non-profit, non-partisan research enterprise dedicated to promoting better regulation of foreign investments in the context of security, public order, and competitiveness. It produces expert analysis and fosters a continuous trusting dialogue between policymakers, the investment community, and academics. The CELIS Institute is the leading forum for studying and debating investment screening policy.
The Center for International Private Enterprise (CIPE) is a global organization that works to strengthen democracy and build competitive markets in many of the world’s most challenging environments. Working alongside local partners and tomorrow’s leaders, CIPE advances the voice of business in policy making, promotes opportunity, and develops resilient and inclusive economies. CIPE currently operates in more than 100 countries, with programs that support democratic governance, business advocacy, enterprise eco-systems, trade, anti-corruption, and women’s economic empowerment. To learn more about CIPE, visit cipe.org, Facebook, Twitter, or LinkedIn.
