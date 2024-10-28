CIPE and CIMA Lead Efforts to Strengthen Independent Media in Central Europe

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- As independent media across Europe face mounting challenges—from political attacks to financial pressures—their role as trusted sources of information in business, law, economics, and society remains more vital than ever for the health of democracy. In response, the Center for International Private Enterprise (CIPE) , in partnership with the Center for International Media Assistance (CIMA) at the National Endowment for Democracy (NED), is taking action to address these growing concerns with a high-level conference titled “Strengthening and Financing Media Freedom: Best Practices for Central Europe.”On October 30, 2024, in Warsaw, this event will provide a platform for dialogue and collaboration on innovative funding strategies and support mechanisms for independent media. The conference will bring together a diverse group of key stakeholders from across Central Europe, including representatives from Poland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, Bulgaria, Lithuania, the Netherlands, Ukraine, and the United States.The event will feature a combination of public plenary sessions and closed-door expert-led discussions, focusing on region-specific solutions to media sustainability. Attendees will include leading media executives, policymakers, and experts from the fields of media finance, business, advertising, and journalism, providing a holistic view of the media landscape and its future.Key highlights of the conference include an opening address from Andrew Wilson, Executive Director of CIPE, and a keynote speech by H.E. Mark Brzezinski, U.S. Ambassador to Poland, who will serve as the honorary guest.This gathering marks more than just a regional meeting. It is a critical cross-border exchange of ideas aimed at securing the future of independent journalism in Central Europe. With a focus on sustainable funding models, the conference aims to develop strategies that ensure the continued stability and growth of national and local media outlets, even in the face of political and financial challenges.As media freedom faces increasing threats, the importance of reliable, independent journalism cannot be overstated. This conference promises to be a crucial step forward in fostering a resilient media ecosystem that can withstand external pressures and continue to provide the public with credible, essential information.In addition to in-person participation, the event will be streamed live and available online here: https://www.youtube.com/@CIPEGlobal Media ContactVeronica De LeonCommunications Manager, Europe & Eurasiavdeleon@cipe.org+1-618-440-2725About CIPEThe Center for International Private Enterprise (CIPE) works to strengthen democracy around the globe through private enterprise and market-oriented reform. CIPE is one of the core institutes of the National Endowment for Democracy and an affiliate of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce. To learn more, visit cipe.org, Facebook, Twitter, or LinkedIn.About CIMAThe Center for International Media Assistance (CIMA) works to improve the effectiveness of media development worldwide. CIMA provides information, builds networks, conducts research, and highlights the indispensable role of media in sustainable democracies.

