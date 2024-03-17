MPD Investigating a Fatal Shooting in Northwest DC

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Homicide Branch are investigating a fatal shooting in Northwest, D.C.

On Sunday, March 17, 2024, at approximately 3:01 a.m., Third District officers responded to the intersection of 7th and P Streets, Northwest, for the report of a shooting. When they arrived, they found two men with gunshot wounds. They both died at the scene. Four additional adult victims, all suffering from gunshot wounds, were also located on the scene. All four victims were transported to local hospitals for treatment of their injuries. An additional victim walked into a local hospital seeking treatment for a gunshot wound.

The motive for this shooting remains under investigation. The preliminary detectives’ investigation suggests that one or more suspects intentionally discharged a firearm at the victims.

The victims’ identities are being withheld pending next of kin notification.

The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $25,000 per victim, bringing the total possible reward up to $50,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for this offense. Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the police at 202-727-9099. Additionally, anonymous information may be submitted to the department’s TEXT TIP LINE by sending a text message to 50411.

CCN: 24040348