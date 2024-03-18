Epique Realty Rockets Agents to Success with Free Earth to Orbit Training by Power Coach Rob Stein
Epique Realty's commitment to provide support and resources to agents stands out with Free E2O Training, ensuring long-term agent success in real estate.
The launch of the E2O Training program reflects our dedication to providing unparalleled support and resources to our agents, setting them up for long-term success in the real estate industry.”HOUSTON, TEXAS, US, March 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Epique Realty, a leading real estate brokerage known for its commitment to agent success, is thrilled to announce the launch of a groundbreaking new free benefit for its agents: the Earth to Orbit (E2O) Training program with renowned Power Coach Rob Stein.
The E2O Training program is designed to equip agents with the tools and strategies needed to close at least thirty deals a year using tested and proven blueprints focused on relationships and referrals. What sets E2O apart from other real estate educational opportunities is its innovative use of interactive video technology, providing agents with on-demand and immersive learning experiences. Unlike traditional online courses, E2O ensures active engagement and interaction, simulating real-life scenarios to enhance learning outcomes.
Rob Stein, a leading authority in real estate training and coaching with a master’s in education, has meticulously crafted the E2O program to provide agents with step-by-step instructions and comprehensive training materials. With modules covering everything from business planning to negotiation techniques, agents have access to a wealth of resources to become top-producing professionals.
"Epique Realty is committed to empowering our agents with the tools they need to succeed," said Joshua Miller, CEO and Co-Founder of Epique Realty. "The launch of the E2O Training program reflects our dedication to providing unparalleled support and resources to our agents, setting them up for long-term success in the real estate industry."
As part of Epique Realty's commitment to agent success, Earth to Orbit is offered to agents for free and includes everything they need to know to close deals every single month, including dozens of interactive courses on:
• Mindset
• Business Planning
• Scheduling and Time Blocking
• Master the Language of Real Estate with over sixty scripts and objection handlers
• Interactive Call Simulator
• Open House Blueprint with LIVE On-Site videos
• Working with Clients including buyers, sellers, renters, new construction and investors
• How to Build a Referral Based Business
• And MORE!
In addition to these benefits, agents will also receive weekly Mindset Monday and Motivation zoom calls, as well as monthly coaching zoom call teaching blocks conducted company wide. Furthermore, agents will have the opportunity to invest in more in-depth levels of coaching with Rob Stein and his team at a significant discount.
As a world record-holding business referral networker, former professional bodybuilder, and a former independent brokerage owner Rob’s multifaceted expertise brings a unique perspective to real estate coaching.
"I'm thrilled to partner with Epique Realty to bring the E2O Training program to their agents," said Rob Stein, Power Coach and creator of the program. "With Epique's commitment to agent success and their innovative approach to support and resources, I'm confident that together we can empower agents to achieve their financial and professional goals."
About Epique Realty:
Epique Realty is not merely a brokerage; it is a movement. Renowned for its unwavering commitment to providing agents with unparalleled benefits, support, and resources, Epique Realty empowers agents to thrive in an ever-evolving industry. With a focus on inclusion, innovation, and integrity, Epique Realty is redefining the real estate landscape one success story at a time. #BeEpique
