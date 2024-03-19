Anthony Mrocka Signs With HPA Talent For Global Representation

Anthony Mrocka HPA Talent Anthony Mrocka

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, March 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- HPA Talent, a renowned talent agency specializing in entertainment representation, proudly announces the signing of celebrity medium Anthony Mrocka for global representation. Under the agreement, Mrocka will be represented by HPA Talent across various platforms including touring, brand partnerships, television, film, and digital media.

"Anthony is an incredible talent who has seen a tremendous amount of success through the impact he’s made on changing people's lives," shares HPA’s President Paris D’Jon. "As his popularity grows, we’re excited to have Anthony join the HPA family and be a part of the journey in taking his career to the next level."

Recognized as one of the most gifted psychic mediums of today, Anthony Mrocka's readings are renowned for their accuracy, detail, and profound insight. Bridging the gap between the living and the deceased, Mrocka possesses a rare ability to hear, feel, and see souls on the other side, providing closure and comfort to those seeking connection with their loved ones.

Whether on tour conducting live events across the country or at home in New Jersey offering private readings and mentoring sessions, Anthony Mrocka continues to inspire and uplift audiences with his remarkable gifts.

"We are thrilled to embark on this partnership with HPA Talent," said Anthony Mrocka. "With their expertise and support, I look forward to reaching new audiences and expanding the reach of my message of healing and connection."

To learn more about Anthony Mrocka and his extraordinary talents, please visit his official website: www.anthonymrocka.com.