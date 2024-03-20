Denver Singer-Songwriter Jacob Russo Releases Highly Anticipated Album "Taller Than Me" on March 20

Jacob Russo portrait by Brett Stakelin

Singer-songwriter Jacob Russo, hailing from the music scene of Denver, Colorado, is set to release his latest album, "Taller Than Me," on March 20th.

It’s an exploration of grief, love, loss, and eventually acceptance of those things.” — Jacob Russo

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, March 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Singer-songwriter Jacob Russo, hailing from the vibrant music scene of Denver, Colorado, is set to release his latest album, "Taller Than Me," on March 20, marking a significant milestone in his musical journey. Known for his introspective lyrics and captivating stage presence, Russo's new album promises to enthrall audiences with its raw emotion and profound storytelling.

In the mile-high city of Denver, amidst the breathtaking backdrop of the Rockies, Jacob Russo has carved out a niche for himself, channeling a unique blend of introspection and raw emotion in his music. With a demeanor that belies his onstage energy, Russo commands attention with every note, drawing listeners into his world of melodic narratives and heartfelt expression.

“It’s an exploration of grief, love, loss, and eventually acceptance of those things. To me, the album is a big tribute to Nathan and Eddie. There’s songs in there that are letters to people, songs that talk about experiences through the pandemic, and people who experienced loss and grief throughout that,” said Jacob Russo about the album in an interview with the Glenwood Springs Post Independent.

"Taller Than Me," Russo's first official release since 2011, is a testament to his growth as an artist and a tribute to the life of his late younger brother. With rich, layered compositions that invite soul searching, the album promises to take listeners on a deeply emotional journey.

The Mercury Café in Denver will be hosting Jacob Russo for the album release party on April 13th. Listeners can expect an immersive experience when Jacob Russo takes the stage with a full band performance, bringing the intricate tapestry of "Taller Than Me" to life. The album's sound defies easy categorization, inviting audiences to confront the uncomfortable, embrace the beauty within the discord, and experience the magic of music that resonates on a profoundly human level.

"Taller Than Me" will be available on all major platforms and for physical purchase on March 20, 2024 inviting music lovers everywhere to join Jacob Russo on his sonic odyssey.

For more information, including tour dates and updates, visit Jacob Russo's official website at www.jacobrussomusic.com

