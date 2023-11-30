Avery Shoaf, Star of "Rust Valley Restorers," Partners with Flywheel Group LLC to Secure Appearances and Partnerships

Avery Shoaf sitting in a rusty hotrod.

I am really excited to be hitting the road in 2024. I am going to try to make it to as many auto events as I can in the next year and I look forward to the opportunities this partnership will bring.” — Avery Shoaf

OCEANSIDE, CA, UNITED STATES, November 30, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Avery Shoaf, Star of "Rust Valley Restorers," Joins Forces with Flywheel Group LLC to Secure Appearances and Brand Partnerships Across the Automotive Industry

Avery Shoaf, renowned automotive expert and beloved personality from the hit television series "Rust Valley Restorers," is excited to announce his partnership with Flywheel Group LLC, a leading talent management company in the automotive industry, specializing in securing appearances and brand partnerships for influencers and experts. Together, they will bring Avery's expertise and charisma to live events, digital platforms, and explore exciting brand collaboration opportunities.

About Avery Shoaf:

Avery Shoaf is a seasoned automotive enthusiast and restoration wizard, with an impressive track record in breathing new life into classic cars. Based in Okanagan B.C., Avery's passion for all things automotive has made him a prominent figure in the world of car restoration. His exceptional craftsmanship, quirky demeanor, and commitment to preserving automotive history have earned him a dedicated following of fans.

Avery Shoaf's journey to fame began with his pivotal role on the acclaimed Netflix series "Rust Valley Restorers." As a core member of the Rust Bros Garage team, Avery showcases his exceptional skills in restoring vintage automobiles, turning rusted relics into pristine classics. His charismatic on-screen presence and dedication to his craft have endeared him to millions of viewers around the globe.

About "Rust Valley Restorers":

"Rust Valley Restorers" is a hit automotive reality television series that takes viewers on an exciting journey into the world of classic car restoration. Set in the picturesque Okanagan Valley B.C., Canada, the show follows the passionate crew of Rust Bros Garage as they transform forgotten and dilapidated cars into stunning works of art. With a blend of humor, drama, and heartwarming moments, the series has become a favorite among automotive enthusiasts and fans of captivating storytelling.

About Flywheel Group LLC:

Flywheel Group LLC is a dynamic company specializing in talent management, brand partnerships, and digital strategy for creators and experts across the automotive industry. Founded in 2023 by Maxwell Barbanell, Flywheel Group has a proven track record of connecting talent with meaningful opportunities and is dedicated to helping creators and experts thrive in the ever-evolving digital landscape. For more information you can visit: www.flywheelgroup.co

For event organizers, automotive enthusiasts, and fans alike, having Avery Shoaf at your event is an opportunity to witness automotive craftsmanship at its finest and hear firsthand about his incredible journey in the world of classic car restoration.

Avery Shoaf is now available to add a touch of automotive brilliance to your upcoming event. To inquire about booking Avery Shoaf for appearances, speaking engagements, or autograph sessions, please contact:

max@flywheelgroup.co