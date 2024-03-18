Music Artist J.Edmond To Release Debut Single “City Walk” on March 22, 2024
EINPresswire.com/ -- J.Edmond (formerly known as “Jebb”) is a musician hailing from Prospect, CT. Since 2016, he has released over 50 titles under his former name and has been heavily influenced by the likes of Badfinger, Big Star, and Toad the Wet Sprocket. “City Walk” is the first single for J.Edmond, which will be released on March 22, 2024, The new single represents the rebirth of a musician by the name of Jebb, who now goes by the name J.Edmond. The track represents the human condition between light and dark, and how those who are creative have to deal with the obstacles that stop them from being themselves. “City Walk” takes listeners on a journey that is fun, but also laced with fears of the unknown, like life itself. The CD and Bandcamp exclusive bonus track were once planned for a Jebb album but fits here very well with its Badfinger laced sound.
Says J.Edmond, “This single first came to me during a trip to Florida in 2022. This was the first time I traveled alone, primarily to meet up with one of my closest friends. We decided to venture out to Walt Disney World for a few days, and at the end of it, we headed over to CityWalk in Universal Studios Orlando to see The All-American Rejects perform at the Hard Rock. I don’t know what it is, but walking around CityWalk, which is like a small marketplace you can explore before entering the Universal theme parks, really struck a chord with me. This is where the song’s name came from. I wrote it in about 20 mins, but it took a full year to really finalize it. The first person I showed the song to was Steve Rodgers, a fellow musician based in Connecticut. He decided to add some great lap steel and bass parts that are, in my eyes, really pertinent to the song’s sound. Soon after, I called in another friend of mine, Los Angeles-based musician A. Michael Collins of Broken Sound (featuring session legend Fernando Perdomo). He would add drum parts and the fuzzy guitar bits to the track. In the end, I sang lead and played acoustic guitar. Creating this song was definitely a learning experience for me as well. As I said, it took well over a year to really get to know the track, and I feel that with well over 50 releases under my belt, this very well might be the work I am most proud of.”
The cover art was a photograph of River Walk in San Antonio by Ivan Iniego Aguiar.
Says J.Edmond, “I plan to work on getting my new moniker out there by doing gigs both in-state and out-of-state, along with my brand new repertoire, J.Edmond & The Old Souls. We came to fruition in February of this year, but this is definitely one of the tightest bands I have ever worked with. I’m hoping to get them in the studio at some point as well.”
Credits
J.Edmond - Lead Vocals, Acoustic Guitar
A. Michael Collins - Drums, Fuzz Guitar, Backing Vocals
Steve Rodgers - Bass, Lap-Steel
M. Paserby:
J.Edmond - All parts of the track
Mixed and Produced by A. Michael Collins @ Gotebo
Cover Art by Ivan Ineigo Aguiar
“City Walk” releases on March 22nd on Bandcamp and streaming.
Purchase info and more:
https://distrokid.com/hyperfollow/jedmond/city-walk
Facebook:
https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=61555951196164&mibextid=dGKdO6
Instagram:
https://www.instagram.com/j.edmond.56?igsh=OW5wYjA1aDZiMjhx&utm_source=qr
Press inquiries:
Billy James
Glass Onyon PR
+1 828-350-8158
glassonyonpr@gmail.com