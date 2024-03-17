Working Visit of Minister for Foreign Affairs Dr Vivian Balakrishnan to Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, 16 to 17 March 2024

Minister for Foreign Affairs Dr Vivian Balakrishnan and Senior Minister of State (SMS), Ministry of Defence and Ministry of Manpower, Zaqy Mohamed, had an audience with His Majesty King Abdullah II Bin Al Hussein at the Royal Palace in Aqaba today. His Royal Highness Crown Prince Al Hussein Bin Abdullah II was also in attendance.

Minister Balakrishnan congratulated King Abdullah II on the Silver Jubilee celebration of His Majesty’s accession to the throne in February 2024. He conveyed Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong’s appreciation for Jordan's facilitation of Singapore’s humanitarian assistance for Gaza. King Abdullah II welcomed the Republic of Singapore Air Force (RSAF)'s commencement of airdrop missions as every effort to deliver life-saving aid mattered given the dire humanitarian situation in Gaza. Minister Balakrishnan conveyed Singapore's continued support for King Abdullah II’s leadership role in promoting peace and stability in the region including efforts to achieve a two state solution to resolve the longstanding Israeli-Palestinian conflict. King Abdullah II and Minister Balakrishnan reaffirmed the excellent state of Singapore-Jordan relations which were built on mutual trust and respect at the highest political levels. King Abdullah II welcomed the progress of bilateral cooperation following the visit to Singapore by His Royal Highness Crown Prince Al Hussein in January 2024.

Minister Balakrishnan and SMS Zaqy also called on Prime Minister and Minister of Defence His Excellency Bisher Al Khasawneh. They reaffirmed the warm and friendly defence relations between Singapore and Jordan and welcomed continued regular exchanges to share best practices and experiences. Minister Balakrishnan conveyed his appreciation for the Royal Jordanian Air Force's strong support for the RSAF’s airdrop missions. Prime Minister Al Khaswaneh and Minister Balakrishnan also discussed the dire humanitarian situation in Gaza and the need to step up the delivery of humanitarian aid.

Minister for Foreign Affairs Dr Vivian Balakrishnan’s audience on King Abdullah II at the Royal Palace in Aqaba, 17 March 2024

Credit: Royal Hashemite Court

Minister for Foreign Affairs Dr Vivian Balakrishnan’s call on Prime Minister Bishner Al Khasawneh in Amman, 17 March 2024

Credit: Ministry of Foreign Affairs Singapore

