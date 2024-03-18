Citizens For Disclosure NOW To Rally At Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer’s Office For UFO/UAP Disclosure

New Paradigm Institute's Citizen's for Disclosure UAP Disclosure Rally in NYC Osvaldo Franco

Citizens for Disclosure NOW to hold sidewalk rally in New York City to thank Senator Schumer for UFO/UAP advocacy and call for more Congressional hearings.

The next great civil rights movement is the right to know; the right to know what’s out there, what opportunities, what mysteries, and what this knowledge means for our destiny as a species.” — Osvaldo Franco

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, March 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Citizens for Disclosure NOW issued the following announcement:

To show appreciation for Senator Schumer’s leadership on Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena (UAP) transparency and to demand more Congressional hearings with whistleblowers, Citizens for Disclosure NOW will hold a rally in front of Schumer’s office in New York City on March 21, 2024. Please join us as we thank Schumer for his work and request his continued support for our right to know the truth.

When:

March 21, 2024

12:00 PM to 2:00 PM EDT

Where:

New York City office of Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer

780 Third Avenue (Between East 48th and 49th Street)

New York, NY 10017

Who:

Citizens for Disclosure NOW, a New York City-based partner of the New Paradigm Institute’s Citizens for Disclosure, a nationwide grassroots project of the New Paradigm Institute. Consider joining the Citizens for Disclosure grassroots organizing movement and starting a local chapter.

Contact:

Osvaldo Franco, Lead Organizer for New York City-based Citizens for Disclosure NOW, a partner of the New Paradigm Institute.

of.guwr@gmail.com

(917) 331-4764

Majority Leader Schumer was instrumental in co-sponsoring the UAP Disclosure Act (UAPDA), a bipartisan amendment to the FY 2024 National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA). Schumer’s amendment would have enacted a “Controlled Disclosure Campaign Plan,” under which our government would have revealed to the public “as much as possible” what the government knows about the UAP phenomenon without jeopardizing national security. Unfortunately, much of the bipartisan UAPDA was removed from the final legislation.

Osvaldo Franco, Lead Organizer for Citizens for Disclosure NOW: “The next great civil rights movement is the right to know; the right to know what’s out there, what opportunities, what mysteries, and what this knowledge means for our destiny as a species. The right to know is why we are here, to thank Majority Leader Schumer for his advocacy and to request his continued support for the truth.”

###

About Osvaldo Franco:

Osvaldo Franco is the 3rd generation of his family involved in UFO/UAP research and advocacy, preceded by his mother and grandmother. Osvaldo began his advocacy in the early 1990s, attending disclosure events outside the United Nations and giving public presentations as early as 14. When not working politically for disclosure, Osvaldo is deeply involved in UFO/UAP research. In 2022, Osvaldo personally gave detailed briefing materials concerning evidence of the predominance of sphere-shaped UFOs/UAP, their tactics, and modalities to U.S. Senator Kirsten Gillibrand (D-NY), one year before their existence was grudgingly confirmed by AARO. Osvaldo hosts a show on YouTube and X called “The Disclosure Revolution with Osvaldo Franco.”

About New Paradigm Institute:

The New Paradigm Institute, founded by acclaimed civil rights and Constitutional attorney Daniel Sheehan, is dedicated to advocating for the public release of information held by the government surrounding the issue of Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena (UAP), or what has commonly been known as Unidentified Flying Objects (UFOs).

The New Paradigm Institute is a project of the Romero Institute, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit interfaith law and policy center formerly known as the Christic Institute. Romero and Christic are known for lawsuits such as the Karen Silkwood and Three Mile Island nuclear safety cases, the Greensboro case against the Klan and Nazis, the first Sanctuary defense case, the Iran-Contra case against the Enterprise, and the Chase Iron Eyes case at Standing Rock.

###

Citizens for Disclosure