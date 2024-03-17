Governor Newsom Proclaims Women’s Military History Week 2024

SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom today issued a proclamation declaring March 17-23, 2024, as Women’s Military History Week.

The text of the proclamation and a copy can be found below:

PROCLAMATION

Women in the military have played a significant role in shaping the history of our nation, serving in every major conflict and war, breaking barriers, and paving the way for future generations of servicemembers. Women’s Military History Week is an opportunity to recognize the contributions of California women who have served and continue to serve in uniform, both in times of peace and conflict, and to pay tribute to their commitment to duty, honor and country.

Women have served with distinction and courage in every branch of the United States Armed Forces, playing an indispensable role in the defense and protection of our nation. Women’s Military History Week tells the story of this rich legacy, promoting a deeper understanding and appreciation for their roles and accomplishments. It is crucial to acknowledge the sacrifices made by women veterans and to ensure that their stories are shared and preserved for future generations.

The dedication and resilience of women in the military – demonstrating their strength and capability in roles that were once restricted by gender stereotypes – is an inspiration to us all. Fostering an environment of inclusivity and equal opportunity within the military is essential to building a strong and effective defense force. I call on all Californians to honor and celebrate the service and achievements of women in the military and to recognize the importance of diversity and gender equality within the United States Armed Forces.

NOW THEREFORE I, GAVIN NEWSOM, Governor of the State of California, do hereby proclaim March 17-23, 2024, as “Women’s Military History Week.”

IN WITNESS WHEREOF I have hereunto set my hand and caused the Great Seal of the State of California to be affixed this 15th day of March 2024.

GAVIN NEWSOM

Governor of California

ATTEST:

SHIRLEY N. WEBER, Ph.D.

Secretary of State

