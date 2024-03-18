Journalist Esther Mollica receives international recognition with her debut book through the INDEPENDENT PRESS AWARD®!
Esther Mollica to be presented with the 2024 IPA Winner Award in the LGBTQ Category at the June 24th Ceremony & Dinner.
Isn’t New York’s motto, “Give me your tired, your poor, your undersexed”?”NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, March 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The INDEPENDENT PRESS AWARD, one of the most prestigious book award programs globally for independent authors, publishers, and illustrators, recognized The Queen of Gay Street by Esther Mollica as the 2024 winner in the category of LGBTQ Nonfiction.
— Esther Mollica
The competition is judged by experts from different aspects of the book industry, including publishers, writers, editors, book cover designers and professional copywriters. Selected IPA Award Winners and Distinguished Favorites are based on overall excellence.
Isn’t New York’s motto, “Give me your tired, your poor, your undersexed”?
In New York, the party never stops and love’s always just around the corner. At least, that’s what queer journalist Esther Mollica told herself when she quit her job during the 2008 recession and moved three thousand miles away to become New York City’s first blogger on lesbian dating. Her hometown brought her nothing but heartache, and none more devastating than learning that the love of her life was secretly married to a man. On the other hand, New York, with its brazen, sadistic wiles, promised something more than just another walk of shame.
What it really delivered was the woman who became Esther’s hardest subject to write her editor. Soon, their tempestuous relationship turned into something as twisted and trauma-inducing as it was intoxicating. And even the haze of all-girl nightlife glamor at the height of pre-pandemic New York couldn’t help Esther hide from the about their dysfunction, about her past, and about the life she longed for in the city she loved.
Gritty, dazzling, heartfelt, and hilarious, The Queen of Gay Street is a personal window into the queer dating scene and a promise that those in search of true love will find their own happily ever after.
In 2024, the Independent Press Award saw participation from authors and publishers across the globe, including those residing in Australia, Bangladesh, Canada, Cyprus, Germany, India, Kenya, Japan, Nigeria, Norway, Portugal, Scotland, Singapore, South Africa, Spain, and The Netherlands.
“The 2024 INDEPENDENT PRESS AWARD honorees represent the excellence and diversity of global independent publishing,” said Gabrielle Olczak, IPA President and Award Sponsor. "Independent publishing is a formidable agent. It provides unparalleled content and quality to consumers worldwide and we are proud to highlight this year's awardees.”
For more information please visit independentpressaward.com; and to see this year's list of IPA Winners, please visit: https://www.independentpressaward.com/2024winners
About Esther Mollica
Esther Mollica has written for Wired, GO, Bust, Curve, and The Bay Area Reporter. Her work is featured in the 2022 anthology I Feel Love: Notes on Queer Joy. Esther's short romantic comedy, Never the Bride, was featured as one of four films by up-and-coming women of color in San Francisco's Frameline Film Festival, 2010.
In 2011 she was named, "New York's Most Eligible Lesbian Bachelorette" by Time Out New York, which ironically almost scared off her wife.
The Queen of Gay Street is her debut novel, and was published at the end of 2022.
To learn more about the author, visit her website at https://www.esthermollica.com/.
Come see Esther Mollica be presented with the 2024 IPA Winner Award at the June 24th Ceremony & Dinner. You can buy your tickets at https://www.independentpressaward.com/awardsdinner.
---
The Independent Press Award announces every spring and is open to independent authors and publishers.
The fall book competition, NYC Big Book Award, https://www.nycbigbookaward.com/ allows all authors, publishers, and includes submissions from the big five publishers.
Join us at the BookCAMP event, June 23 - 25, 2024, https://www.independentpressaward.com/ipabookcamp
Gabby Olczak
Independent Press Award
+1 212-683-5700
gabby@independentpressaward.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
Other