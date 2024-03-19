Enuit LLC Celebrates Triple Win at Chartis Energy50 Awards
EINPresswire.com/ -- Enuit LLC, a leading provider of energy and commodities trading and risk management (ETRM/CTRM) software, is proud to announce its outstanding achievement at the recent Chartis Energy50 Awards, where the company placed 15th overall and secured top honors in three prestigious categories: Integrated CTRM Platform, Renewable Fuels, and Regional Leadership in APAC.
The Chartis Energy50 Awards recognize the world’s leading companies in energy risk management, highlighting those who drive innovation and excellence in the industry. Enuit’s flagship solution, Entrade, was specifically recognized for its comprehensive capabilities in managing the complex needs of the energy and commodities markets, including its pioneering efforts in the renewable fuels sector.
COO Ganesh Natarajan met with Mark Feeley, Global Brand Director for Chartis, to discuss Enuit's achievements and the evolving landscape of customer lifecycle management in risk management. The discussion highlighted the industry's shift towards specialized workflows covering onboarding, monitoring, and off-boarding, beyond the traditional compliance focus, and underscored the importance of flexible, cloud-based solutions and AI strategies in today’s market.
“This recognition from Chartis is a testament to our team’s hard work, our innovative technology, and our commitment to supporting our clients through their entire lifecycle with our solutions,” said Natarajan. “We are particularly thrilled to lead in the renewable fuels category, which is at the heart of the global shift towards sustainable energy.”
Enuit invites industry professionals, clients, and partners to learn more about its award-winning solutions and its contributions to the energy and commodities sectors. For those interested in exploring Entrade or our capabilities in renewable fuels, please visit www.enuit.com or reach out at info@enuit.com for a personalized demonstration.
A detailed discussion between Ganesh Natarajan and Mark Feeley, touching upon the critical elements of today’s risk management and the future of the industry, can be viewed on Enuit’s YouTube channel. This conversation provides deeper insights into the factors driving Enuit’s success and its forward-looking approach in the rapidly evolving energy market.
About Enuit LLC
Enuit LLC provides flexible and comprehensive solutions for energy and commodities trading risk management (ETRM/CTRM) worldwide. Entrade, Enuit’s flagship product, enables companies to efficiently manage all aspects of their trading operations, from deal capture to risk management, compliance, and financial accounting. Enuit is committed to driving innovation and excellence in the energy sector, with a particular focus on supporting the transition to renewable energy.
Ganesh Natarajan
Chartis Energy50 winners video - Enuit