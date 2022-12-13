New Mini White Paper from Enuit LLC Discusses Solutions for Accounting Integration
EINPresswire.com/ -- Commodity companies have long been searching for a way to properly integrate their trade and risk management solutions with their corporate accounting solutions. Unfortunately, many of these attempts have resulted in inaccurate and untimely data. ComTech Advisory has released a new mini white paper that discusses some potential solutions to this problem. The paper examines the various approaches that have been tried over the last thirty years and offers suggestions on how to overcome the challenges of integrating two complex systems. With accurate and timely data, companies can avoid costly mistakes and ensure that their profits are correctly accounted for.
ComTech Advisory's new mini white paper on accounting integration will help commodity companies safeguard their profits and maintain accurate records. The paper examines different approaches to the issue and provides suggestions on how to overcome the challenges of integrating two complex systems. By ensuring that their trade and risk management solutions are properly integrated with their corporate accounting solution, companies can avoid costly mistakes and keep track of all profits made.
One suggested solution to these problems is Entrade, an ETRM / CTRM software solution supplied by Enuit LLC. Enuit has experienced this issue at many of its installations but particularly in places like Singapore, Japan, or China and with extremely large and complex commodity trading operations globally.
Thanks to Enuit LLC, commodity traders now have access to reliable information that will help them make sound business decisions. For more information or to download a copy of the white paper, please visit https://www.enuit.com/etrm-ctrm-white-papers
Mark Tredway
