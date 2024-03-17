Submit Release
Quảng Ninh targets to attract seven foreign-invested projects

VIETNAM, March 17 - QUẢNG NINH — The northern province of Quảng Ninh this month expects to welcome seven new foreign-invested projects from the US, China and Taiwan, local authorities have said.

The province strives to attract US$3 billion worth of foreign investment by the year-end.

Chairman of the provincial People's Committee Cao Tường Huy said his locality prioritised attracting investment from multinational conglomerates and projects in key sectors.

The official said the province always focuses on protecting the legitimate rights of investors and businesses, ensuring the harmony of interests between the State, investors, workers and residents.

The province has so far this year attracted eight foreign-invested projects valued at $478 million, ranking second in terms of foreign investment attraction among localities nationwide.

Among large-scale projects is a photovoltaic cell technology complex invested by Gokin Solar of Hong Kong (China) capitalised at $274.8 million.

The province is now home to nearly 200 foreign-invested enterprises from 20 countries, with a total investment capital of nearly $14 billion. — VNS

