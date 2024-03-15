Businesses compare notes at awards ceremony for achieving success

HCM CITY, VIETNAM, March 15 - Businesses shared tips and experiences on business strategies at the Vietnamese High-Quality Goods Awards ceremony held in HCM City on March 14.

Nguyễn Lâm Viên, chairman of Vinamit JSC, which processes agricultural produce, said there was a new market trend for “green foodstuffs” and “healing foods.”

"Việt Nam is rich in resources and has a young and experienced workforce in the agriculture and the foodstuffs sectors, and these serve the domestic market but can also help Việt Nam catch up with global production and consumption trends," he said.

While there will be challenges, there are also plenty of opportunities for foodstuff businesses that satisfy international standards or are preparing for that, according to Viên.

As green and clean production is a decisive factor for sustainable development, Huỳnh Văn Thòn, chairman of agricultural company Lộc Trời Corporation, said his company focused on providing training to farmers and employees.

It was also important to build supply chains that apply green and clean processes such as scientific research in farming methods, ensuring food safety and quality and traceability.

Nguyễn Mạnh Dũng, general director of Vi Na Kitchenware JSC, said each country had its own requirements, and businesses needed to keep themselves up to date on the standards in various foreign markets.

“Quality is not just a target, it is a decisive factor in whether a business lives or perishes… Businesses need to always improve their product models, reduce costs and optimise prices to adapt to the business environment.”

Trần Thái Nguyên, deputy general director of Qui Phúc Commerce and Service Co., Ltd., said a business needed to focus on the domestic market first before expanding its export channels, such as by improving customer service and building distribution systems.

Trần Lệ Nguyên, CEO of KiDo Group, said businesses needed to quickly adopt the model of selling goods through multiple channels, and KiDo had switched to online selling in recent years.

To build an effective online sales channel, it was important to have a substantial amount of followers, and so a business’s media channels and platforms must not only focus on advertising and selling goods, but also interacting with online followers and providing entertainment, he said.

KiDo set up an official TikTok account for online content and sales livestreaming called E2E, which quickly garnered a great deal of attention.

Vũ Kim Hạnh, chairwoman of the Business Association of High Quality Vietnamese Products, said since Việt Nam was increasingly integrating into the global economy, developing new business models, selling goods through multiple channels and exporting were crucial.

The association’s “Vietnamese High Quality Product – Global Integration Standards” programme has certified 224 businesses and been helping them and others conform to quality standards to strengthen their brand image and develop sustainably. - VNS