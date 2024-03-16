Submit Release
MPD Helicopter Quickly Locates Carjacked Vehicle, Leading to Arrest of 3 Teens

Members of the Metropolitan Police Department arrested three teenagers for carjacking a vehicle after it was quickly located by Falcon, MPD’s Air Support Unit helicopter.

On March 14, 2024, at approximately 6:07 p.m., officers responded to the 700 block of Lamont Street NW for a report of an armed carjacking.

The victim told officers that he was sitting in his car when a suspect approached him. The suspect pointed a gun at him while demanding the victim get out of the car. A second suspect approached and told the victim to get his child out of the vehicle.

The victim safely retrieved his child and the suspects drove off in the victim’s car.

Less than 15 minutes later, the MPD helicopter spotted the stolen vehicle with three people in it and relayed the location to members of the Robbery Suppression Unit.

All three suspects were arrested, and a firearm was found.

Two 15-year-old males of Northeast, and a 14-year-old male of Southeast, were charged with Armed Carjacking.

CCN: 24038980

###

