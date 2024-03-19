Eyewear Everywhere in Horse Cave/Hart County, KY for April 8 Solar Eclipse
ISO-approved eclipse viewing glasses distributed to attractions for guests
Our office will be stocking our attractions and rest areas with ISO-approved eclipse viewing glasses.”HORSE CAVE, KY, UNITED STATES, March 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- When the Great North America Eclipse arrives in Kentucky on Monday, April 8, 2024, Horse Cave will be ready. The Horse Cave/Hart County Tourism Office is distributing ISO-approved eclipse viewing glasses to all Hart County attractions.
— Sandra T. Wilson
“Our office will be stocking Kentucky Down Under Adventure Zoo, Hidden River Cave/American Cave Museum, Dutch Country Safari Park, Adventures of Mammoth Cave, Dennison’s Roadside Market and Horse Cave KOA Holiday,” said Sandra T. Wilson, executive director at Horse Cave/Hart County Tourism. “We will also distribute the eyewear from Horse Cave’s I-65 Rest Areas.”
The April 8 solar eclipse, the last total solar eclipse visible in the United States until 2044, will put communities in 13 states, from Texas to Maine, in the path of totality, with those in a 115-mile-wide geographic zone experiencing more than four minutes of darkness. While Horse Cave is not in the path of totality, it is in the 90-percent zone and will experience the eclipse as a deep partial, with the moon beginning to cover the sun at approximately 12:47 CDT, reaching maximum coverage at 2:05 p.m. and concluding at 3:21 p.m.
Wearing the International Organization for Standardization ISO-certified eye protection is crucial during an eclipse as looking directly at the sun can cause permanent eye damage or even blindness. The small amount of light emitted during even a 99.9 percent eclipse is still dangerous. Sunglasses are not safe.
The eclipse eyewear courtesy of Horse Cave/Hart County Tourism will be available April 8 to visitors for free on while supplies last. With over 32 million people in the U.S. within the path of totality, ISO-certified eyewear could potentially be difficult to find as the date of the event gets closer—especially given that demand far outweighed the supply during the 2017 eclipse.
Horse Cave’s attractions will be open on April 8 and ready to share the momentous event—and the eclipse eyewear—with visitors. Guests may pick up the glasses from and should plan to arrive at their chosen Horse Cave/Hart County attraction well before noon to be in place for viewing. For those picking up eyewear from Horse Cave’s I-65 Rest Areas, the glasses may be found at the front counter beginning at 8:30 a.m. Central Time.
For more information about everything there is to see and do in Horse Cave/Hart County—the Outdoor Adventure Capital of Kentucky—visit www.kygetaway.com.
ABOUT HORSE CAVE/HART COUNTY TOURISM | The first county commission in Kentucky to operate Tourist Information Centers at state rest areas, Horse Cave/Hart County Tourism also staffs a Traveler Information Center at Mammoth Cave National Park, the longest cave system in the world. Horse Cave/Hart County Tourism inspires outdoor adventure above and belowground in Kentucky Cave Country: Hidden River Cave, home to the world’s longest underground suspension bridge and one of the country’s largest free-standing cave domes; the American Cave Museum; Kentucky Down Under Adventure Zoo; Dutch Country Safari Park; the new Farmwald’s Amish Country Tours; the Green & Nolin Rivers Blueway, Kentucky’s first National Water Trail; Kentucky’s leg of US Bike Route 23; and Conestoga wagon, treehouse and teepee overnights. For all there is to see and do in Horse Cave/Hart County, visit KYGetaway.com.
Sandra T. Wilson
Horse Cave/Hart County Tourism
+1 270-218-0386
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube