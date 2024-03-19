Minnesota Mesothelioma Victims Center Urges a Plumber with Mesothelioma in Minneapolis-Saint Paul or anywhere in Minnesota to Call Attorney Erik Karst to Discuss Compensation and A Plan For The Best Results

"If your husband or dad is a plumber, pipefitter, insulator or a skilled trades worker with recently diagnosed mesothelioma in Minnesota call attorney Erik Karst of Karst von Oiste at 866-714-6466. ” — Minnesota Mesothelioma Victims Center

MINNEAPOLIS , MINNESOTA , USA, March 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Minnesota Mesothelioma Victims Center is an advocate for people with mesothelioma in Minnesota, and they want people like this to receive the best possible financial compensation results-especially for plumbers or other types of skilled trades workers who probably had significant exposure to asbestos on the job. To get the compensation job done for a person like this the group has endorsed and they highly recommend attorney Erik Karst of the law firm of Karst von Oiste. For direct access to attorney Erik Karst of Karst von Oiste please call 866-714-6466 if your loved one is a plumber-or any other type of skilled trades worker with mesothelioma in Minnesota.

The group says, "A plumber in Minnesota might still be exposing themselves to asbestos-even though the product has been banned for decades--because to make repairs a plumber might have to tear out a portion of a wall-ceiling--with asbestos insulation to make a pipe repair. Plumbers in the 1970s, or early 1980s had no protection against asbestos when making plumbing pipe, plumbing pump, or furnace repairs.

"If your husband or dad is a plumber, pipefitter, insulator or a skilled trades worker with recently diagnosed mesothelioma in Minnesota please call attorney Erik Karst of Karst von Oiste at 866-714-6466. A significant portion of Erik's legal practice is focused on people with mesothelioma in Minnesota." www.karstvonoiste.com/

The Minnesota Mesothelioma Victims Center is also appealing to a Navy Veteran or worker who had significant exposure to asbestos before 1983 and who now has lung cancer anywhere in Minnesota to please call them at 866-714-6466 about compensation. A compensation settlement for a person like this might be hundreds of thousands of dollars, and for Veterans there might also be VA Benefits.



The Minnesota Mesothelioma Victims Center is a passionate advocate for people with mesothelioma in Minneapolis, Saint Paul, Rochester, Duluth, Bloomington, Brooklyn Park, Plymouth, Saint Cloud or anywhere else in Minnesota. https://Minnesota.MesotheliomaVictimsCenter.Com

Suggestions from the Mesothelioma Victims Center for people with mesothelioma in Minnesota or nationwide on how to increase potential financial compensation:

* “Do you recall the specifics of how you were exposed to asbestos at work, in the military or both-and when this exposure occurred? This is incredibly important information.

* “Do you recall the names of coworkers who might have witnessed your exposure to asbestos?

* “Did you have more than one job where you might have been exposed to asbestos?

* “Do your medical records include a biopsy that confirms the mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer?"

If a person with mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer anywhere else in the nation-or their family members would like some suggestions as to what lawyer-law firm to call-please call the Mesothelioma Victims Center anytime at 866-714-6466-"we have assembled the most amazing mesothelioma attorneys in the nation-and we would be honored to make recommendations." https://MesotheliomaVictimsCenter.Com