Assistant Foreign Minister Miao Deyu Meets with President-designate of the COP29 Mukhtar Babayev

On March 15, 2024, Assistant Foreign Minister Miao Deyu met with Azerbaijani Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources and president-designate of the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29) Mukhtar Babayev, who is on a visit to China. The two sides had an exchange of views on global climate governance and COP29, among others.

Focusing on introducing Xi Jinping Thought on Ecological Civilization and Xi Jinping Thought on Diplomacy, Miao Deyu emphasized that cooperation in addressing climate change and achieving green and low-carbon development is an essential task for building a community with a shared future for mankind. China actively supports Azerbaijan's presidency of COP29, and is willing to work with Azerbaijan to jointly build a fair, reasonable, cooperative and win-win global climate governance system under the institutional frameworks of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change and its Paris Agreement.

Mukhtar Babayev highly appreciated the important role played by China and the responsibility as a major country demonstrated in global climate governance, and expressed the hope to strengthen exchanges and cooperation with China to jointly promote the success of COP29 and work together to address the challenges of global climate change.