Ilham Aliyev held one-on-one meeting with Prime Minister of Georgia Irakli Kobakhidze

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has held a one-on-one meeting with Prime Minister of Georgia Irakli Kobakhidze, who is on an official visit to Azerbaijan at the invitation of President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.

During the meeting, they hailed the successful development of friendly and brotherly relations between the two countries across various areas. The sides noted that the official visit of the Prime Minister of Georgia to Azerbaijan would contribute to the further expansion of bilateral cooperation.

During the conversation, they exchanged views on the prospects for bilateral bonds and issues of mutual interest.