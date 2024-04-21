Orrin Hudson, Founder, Be Someone, Inc., A DotCom Magazine Exclusive Interview The DotCom Magazine Entrepreneur Spotlight Series-Featured Interview The DotCom Magazine Entrepreneur Spotlight Series-Cover Story The DotCom Magazine Entrepreneur Spotlight Series-Impact Company The DotCom Magazine Entrepreneur Spotlight Series-The Power Of Video

Hudson’s vision is to serve millions of at risk students with his mantra: “Get Your Heads-Up!!, Pants-Up! and Grades-Up!, and most of all, “Never Give Up! – No Matter What!” A Great Interview!” — Andy Jacob, CEO, DotCom Magazine

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 21, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Andy Jacob, CEO of DotCom Magazine interviews Orrin Hudson , Founder, Be Someone, Inc. for the Magazine's Entrepreneur Spotlight Television Series, which is featured on The Binge Networks TV Channel as featured on Apple TV, Amazon TV, Sony, ROKU, Samsung, LG, and many others.

About Be Someone, Inc.

In 2001, Orrin C. Hudson, whose methods were inspired by the game of chess, founded Be Someone, which is a 501 (c) (3) nonprofit organization that uses numerous tools, including the game of chess, to promote self-esteem, responsibility, and analytical thinking among children in underserved communities.The mission of Be Someone is to build character, hope, and inspiration so that kids can set and achieve lifetime goals, realize their full potential, and Be Someone.“Making Every Move Count” refers to the belief that success in chess and success in life require the same fundamentals, including concentration, self-esteem, problem solving skills, and discipline. Be Someone teaches kids the practical skills and techniques to overcome obstacles in life, illustrated through the best and most intellectual visual aid: the chessboard.We hear a lot these days about crime and violence in some of our local schools and communities but unfortunately news about the good things seldom gets any attention. Today, Orrin C. Hudson is making a change:“This is less about chess and more about building character. Love, Honesty, Respect, Responsibility, Patience, are five character traits that are essential to success. If we have the brightest children in the world and they don’t have character, the schools have failed them and this nation has failed them. Really, Be Someone is priceless. After all, it is the moral development of the whole child that will determine their success in life.”When you do noble things, you help out other people and society and it makes you feel good.Orrin Hudson joins other leading CEO’s, founders, and thought leaders that have participated in this informative and popular interview show. In the interview with Andy Jacob, Orrin Hudson discusses the newest offerings of Be Someone, Inc., what makes the company different than other firms, and shares thoughts on leadership and entrepreneurship. 