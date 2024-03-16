FW: Traffic alert - Bristol
The roadway has re-opened at this time.
Rene’ LaRouche
Emergency Communications Dispatcher I
Vermont State Police
1330 Westminster Heights Road
Westminster,VT 05158
802-722-4600
802-722-4690-FAX
From: Rooker, Ryan <Ryan.Rooker@vermont.gov>
Sent: Friday, March 15, 2024 9:42 PM
To: DPS - Roadway Alert <DPS.RoadwayAlert@vermont.gov>; DPS - B1 Disp <DPS.B1Disp@vermont.gov>
Subject: Traffic alert - Bristol
Department of Public Safety
Press Release – Highway / Traffic Notification
VT ROUTE 17, is CLOSED, in the area of Memorial Park in Bristol due to a tractor trailer stuck, blocking the roadway.
This incident is expected to last for [ BEST ESTIMATE, IF POSSIBLE, OR UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE ]. Specific details are not yet available and updates will be provided as appropriate.
Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes.
Please drive carefully.