El Paso Sector agents locate a missing person

EL PASO, Texas – U.S. Border Patrol El Paso Sector agents from the Fort Hancock Station located and identified a missing special needs person from Ciudad Juarez, Chihuahua, Mexico and reunited him with his family.

On March 14, Border Patrol agents encountered a man estimated to be more than 60 years old, later identified as Jose Luis, on the levee near the Acala Headgates just west of the Fort Hancock Port of Entry. During the encounter the man was unable to provide details about his background to include, name, date of birth and nationality, suggesting the individual was a person with special needs. Agents also observed footprints from the Rio Grande River indicating he may have crossed into the United States from Mexico.

The subject was transported to the Fort Hancock Station in an effort to identify the man through the fingerprint database system. However, record checks returned with no information. Collaboration with Hudspeth County and Fort Hancock law enforcement partners, stakeholders and private citizens were made to match him up with any missing persons reports. As a result, local residents were able to locate a Facebook posting for a missing person out of Ciudad Juarez, Chihuahua matching his description. Scars, marks and tattoos were used to confirm the match.

Through assistance from the El Paso Sector Foreign Operations Branch and the Mexican Consulate, Jose Luis’ family was notified that their loved one was safe. Family members stated that he had been missing since Feb. 22 and suffered from several mental issues and partial blindness. Jose Luis was provided with a full medial assessment, food, shower, and fresh set of clothes in preparation for his reunification with his family.

The repatriation and reunification took place on Friday, March 15 via the Paso del Norte Port of Entry.

“Thanks to the combined efforts of our agents, the local community and our partners with the Mexican Government we were able to locate Mr. Escamilla-Soto and ensure his safe return," said El Paso Sector Chief Patrol Agent Anthony "Scott" Good. "This case is a reminder of the importance of working together across borders to keep our communities safe and assist those in need."

U.S. Customs and Border Protection welcomes assistance from the community. Citizens are encouraged to report suspicious activity to the U.S. Border Patrol while remaining anonymous by calling 1-800-635-2509.