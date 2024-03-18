Marquis Jackson Retains Legal Counsel, Press Conference Scheduled
Marquis Jackson's Fight for Justice: Legal Team to Speak Out at Florida Press Conference
This was a reckless display of capricious force from the officers.”LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, March 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The press conference will be held at 1940 Lewis Turner Blvd, Fort Walton Beach, FL 32547, on Tuesday, March 19th, at 11:00 AM EST.
— DeWitt Lacy
In an incident that has ignited widespread public and media attention, Marquis Jackson, an Okaloosa County, Florida resident, has secured the legal expertise of DeWitt Lacy, a Partner at the law firm Burris Nisenbaum Curry & Lacy (BNCL). A press conference is scheduled for March 19th to discuss the harrowing events involving Mr. Jackson and the Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office, revealing new details that raise significant concerns about law enforcement practices and the dire consequences of misunderstandings between law enforcement and the communities they are sworn to protect.
In November of 2023, Deputy Jesse Hernandez of the Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office discharged his firearm into the back of a patrol vehicle where Marquis Jackson, a black Florida resident, was detained and handcuffed after being searched twice. The shots, which were fired by both Deputy Hernandez and Sergeant Beth Roberts, also on the scene, were each armed with a Sig Sauer P320, each fully discharging their weapons after Deputy Hernandez mistook the sound of an acorn falling on the roof of his patrol car as gunfire. A minimum of 32 rounds were fired at Mr. Jackson, who was secured inside the police SUV.
"Memories and thoughts of my family and mom kept racing through my head; I thought I was going to die," said Marquis Jackson.
Despite the onslaught of gunfire, Mr. Jackson was not shot. However, the emotional and psychological scars have been profound, with Mr. Jackson himself declaring the damage to his psyche as irrevocable. "Not a day goes by where something won't trigger a memory of that day, the fear I felt laying handcuffed in the back of that police car being shot at. I also have nightmares, just reliving that moment over and over", said Marquis Jackson.
"This was a reckless display of capricious force from the officers," said DeWitt Lacy.
Sergeant Roberts, following Deputy Hernandez's lead, yelled, "Shots fired!" and "I'm hit! I'm hit!". However, the subsequent OIS investigation clarified that no shots were fired at the officers. The interior of the patrol car, where Mr. Jackson lay, became a zone of acute danger, with the interior separation cage being shattered by the gunfire.
"The officers had no legal or factual justification for their overwhelming use of deadly force," said DeWitt Lacy.
Amidst the chaos, Mr. Jackson recalls the officers' insistence on shooting out all the windows of the patrol car before they would approach. At the same time, he remained handcuffed, lying on the back seat. His pleas, emphasizing his incapacitated state with shouts of "My hands are handcuffed," were met with continued demands for him to raise his hands. This physical impossibility heightened the surreal terror of the moment.
During the Press conference, unheard facts and videos will be released to the public, including backup officers armed with long guns demanding Marquis sit up so they can shoot the remaining glass out around him. Attorneys for Mr. Jackson are still seeking answers as to why the officers felt they needed to target practice around Mr. Jackson's silhouette to shoot out the remaining windows that they could clearly see through. Attorney DeWitt Lacy will also be seeking further answers as to why the OIS investigation led by CID did not include any of the shots fired by the officers with long guns. Nor has there been an accounting of the total rounds fired. This is a significant fact as this was a highly dense residential area with multiple homes in the immediate crossfire. DeWitt Lacy will also call for all 911 phone calls, dispatch communications, and witness statements to be released.
The emotional aftermath for Mr. Jackson is not just a private struggle but a public concern, underscored by Mr. Jackson's involvement in community upliftment through charity work with the MBNO charity foundation. Mr. Jackson's contributions to turkey giveaways and Youth Basketball events starkly contrast with that fateful day's narrative, emphasizing the broader impact of his experience beyond personal suffering.
Sheriff Eric Aden's acknowledgment of the fear that motivated Deputy Hernandez does little to mitigate the gravity of an incident that resulted in the deputy's resignation and Sgt. Roberts's exoneration. This case has sparked a fervent call for a reassessment of police protocols and the urgent need for measures that prevent such unfathomable errors.
"We're actually going to use this particular case as a potential thing we need to watch out for to make sure we never put someone's life in jeopardy again," said Sheriff Eric Aden.
The forthcoming press conference, to be held at 1940 Lewis Turner Blvd, Fort Walton Beach, FL 32547, Florida on March 19th, at 11:00 AM EST, will see Mr. Jackson, accompanied by his legal counsel, DeWitt Lacy, as they shed new details about this shooting and disclose the steps they intend to take. This event is poised to be a crucial juncture in the ongoing dialogue about police accountability, community safety, and the foundational trust necessary between law enforcement and the communities they serve.
Burris Nisenbaum Curry & Lacy (BNCL) has a storied history of advocacy for Civil Rights and an unwavering commitment to justice. BNCL has been at the forefront of numerous high-profile cases. As the community of Okaloosa County and the nation watch, BNCL, on behalf of Marquis Jackson, will address the press and community on March 19th, 2024.
For more information or to schedule an interview with the family, please contact:
DeWitt Lacy, Partner Attorney
Burris Nisenbaum Curry & Lacy
Cell/Text: +1 (415) 378-9953
Email: dewitt@bncllaw.com
Lee Houskeeper, Media Contact
Cell/Text: +1 (415) 654-9142
Email: newsservice@aol.com
DeWitt Lacy
Burris Nisenbaum Curry & Lacy
+1 4156549142
email us here