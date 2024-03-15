Submit Release
USS Paul Ignatius (DDG 117) Arrives In Narvik, Norway After Successful Participation In Steadfast Defender

The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer played a key role in the exercise, which focused on enhancing interoperability and readiness across 32 NATO Allies and partner nations.

During the exercise, Paul Ignatius worked alongside more than 50 ships and 80 aircraft from NATO navies, conducting a variety of training scenarios to test and enhance the capabilities of the participating forces. The crew of the Paul Ignatius demonstrated their skill and professionalism throughout the exercise, showcasing the United States Navy's commitment to collective defense and security in the region.

"We are proud to have represented the United States Navy in Steadfast Defender and to have worked alongside our NATO Allies and partners," said Cmdr. Corry Lougee, commanding officer of Paul Ignatius. "The exercise was a valuable opportunity to train together, strengthen our relationships, and demonstrate our commitment to the security and stability of the region."

The port visit to Narvik provides the crew of Paul Ignatius with an opportunity to rest and refuel before continuing on with their mission. It also allows for cultural exchange and interaction with the local community, further strengthening the bonds between the United States and Norway.

Paul Ignatius is one of the most advanced ships in the U.S. Navy's fleet, equipped with cutting-edge technology and capable of conducting a wide range of missions. Its participation in Steadfast Defender highlights the ship's versatility and readiness to respond to any challenge that may arise.

