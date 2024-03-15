Submit Release
Rear Admiral Nomination

Navy Rear Adm. (lower half) Joseph B. Hornbuckle has been nominated for appointment to the rank of rear admiral. Hornbuckle is currently serving as commander, Fleet Readiness Centers, Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Maryland.

