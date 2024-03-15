Visit Philadelphia Announces Finalists for First-Ever Liberty Bell Awards

PHILADELPHIA – March 5, 2024 – Visit Philadelphia announced the finalists for The Liberty Bells, an inaugural celebration of civic pride honoring the people, places and attractions beloved by both visitors and residents.

Visit Philadelphia created The Liberty Bells to coincide with awards season (the Academy Awards, Grammys, etc.) and promote a sense of pride and enthusiasm among everyone who lives or travels here. This initiative highlights the diverse assortment of attractions, neighborhoods and cultural landmarks found within the region.

“Philadelphians are our best tourism advocates,” said Angela Val, president and CEO of Visit Philadelphia. “We all have our favorite places to eat, visit and explore. The Liberty Bells offer a chance to leverage our residents’ insider expertise, highlighting beloved local haunts, businesses, neighborhoods and attractions.”

With over 1,200 submissions received, the general public and Visit Philadelphia partners had the opportunity to nominate their favorite spots across 10 categories, including “Best Historic Attraction” and “Philly’s Best-Kept Secret.” People can now vote for winners in each category at visitphilly.com/libertybells. Results will be revealed on Visit Philly’s social media channels on Monday, March 18, 2024.

“At Visit Philadelphia, we collaborate with many businesses and organizations to tell our region’s story and inspire future travel here,” said Jessica Calter, senior vice president of advancement and external affairs. “When visitors feel the same passion for our city as our residents do, it sparks an infectious excitement that attracts even more people. It’s inspiring to see the enthusiasm of so many individuals as they vote for their favorite Philadelphia places for The Liberty Bell awards.”

Liberty Bell Awards Categories

Public Art Piece You Wouldn’t Mind Passing Daily

Awarded to public artwork visible to everyone.

Most Iconic Museum or Attraction Entrance

Awarded to an iconic attraction or museum entryway.

The “In Pursuit of a More Perfect Union” Award

Awarded to the person or group that embodies Philadelphia’s spirit as a premier welcoming, inclusive and respectful destination in the U.S.

Best Historic Attraction

Awarded to the most iconic of Philly’s many historic attractions.

Swoon-Worthy Dish in Your Insta Feed

Awarded to the picturesque dish first spotted in a news feed, the one that instantly captivates the viewer and prompts them to follow the creator or restaurant.

The Sandwich Worth Waiting in Line For

Given to the sandwich (and restaurant) that merits enduring a 30-minute wait, even in the rain.

Outstanding View from a Hotel Window

Awarded to the hotel view that captivates visitors, prompting them to inquire, “How can I book that room?”

Neighborhood with the Biggest Personality

Awarded to the neighborhood that has it all: a cast of characters, culinary scene, amazing public art and everything else that embodies what Philadelphia is all about.

Philly’s Best-Kept Secret

Awarded to a place that one may prefer to keep to themselves, but it’s too amazing not to share.

Outstanding Achievement in the Philly Region

Awarded to the museum or attraction that is a must-visit in Philly’s four surrounding counties: Bucks, Chester, Delaware or Montgomery.

