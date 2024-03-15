Consumer Alert: Taking a trip for spring break? Watch out for these scams

Submit Release
Spring is almost here and schools across the state are letting out for spring break. Nothing ruins a trip faster than a scammer. If you are planning to travel during the break, make sure to use our tips to prevent getting scammed or falling victim to a bad deal.

  • Travel scam offers often sound too good to be true, and when things seem too good to be true, they usually are. If you are planning to rent or use a travel booking agency, do your research on the company before you decide to do business with them. You can look up the business and owners online to see if they seem legitimate. Check if they have complaints against them with the Better Business Bureau at www.bbb.org. And please call my office to check them out at 1-877-5-NO-SCAM.
  • Read all contracts carefully before signing. Make sure all promises are put in writing, and keep good records in case you have a problem later.
  • Get details about a trip in writing and review a quote before you agree to pay anything. Hold on to your confirmation.
  • Pay with a credit card instead of cash to improve your odds of getting a refund if the company goes out of business.
  • If you have any questions, reach out to our office’s Consumer Protection Division.

We hope that your travel plans are everything you hope they will be. But, if you think you or somebody you know has been the victim of a scam, contact our office’s Consumer Protection Division at 1-877-5-NO-SCAM or file a complaint online at https://ncdoj.gov/complaint.

