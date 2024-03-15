Submit Release
Office of the Governor – News Release – Gov. Green Goes to Japan on Official Visit

 

GOVERNOR   

GOVERNOR GREEN GOES TO JAPAN ON OFFICIAL VISIT 

 

March 15, 2024   

   

HONOLULU ̶  Governor Josh Green, M.D., will travel to Japan on the afternoon of Friday, March 15 to meet with Japanese officials and business leaders. He will return on the morning of Saturday, March 23. 

 

Lieutenant Governor Sylvia Luke will serve as acting Governor from the afternoon of March 15 through the morning of March 23.    

   

