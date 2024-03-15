Office of the Governor – News Release – Gov. Green Goes to Japan on Official Visit

JOSH GREEN, M.D.



GOVERNOR

KE KIAʻĀINA

GOVERNOR GREEN GOES TO JAPAN ON OFFICIAL VISIT

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

March 15, 2024

HONOLULU ̶ Governor Josh Green, M.D., will travel to Japan on the afternoon of Friday, March 15 to meet with Japanese officials and business leaders. He will return on the morning of Saturday, March 23.

Lieutenant Governor Sylvia Luke will serve as acting Governor from the afternoon of March 15 through the morning of March 23.

# # #

Media Contacts:

Erika Engle

Press Secretary

Office of the Governor, State of Hawai‘i

Phone: 808-586-0120

Email: [email protected]

Makana McClellan

Director of Communications

Office of the Governor, State of Hawaiʻi

Cell: 808–265-0083

Email: [email protected]