The Healthy Workforce Institute Welcomes Dr. Cole Edmonson to its Consultant Team

OLDSMAR, FL, UNITED STATES, March 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Healthy Workforce Institute (HWI) is thrilled to announce the addition of Dr. Cole Edmonson, DNP, FAAN joining its consultant team. Dr. Edmonson, a highly regarded healthcare executive and nursing leader with a transformative approach, brings over three decades of diverse experience. His roles have included clinical executive, chief nursing officer, chief clinical officer, and workforce expert.

A distinguished Fellow in prestigious organizations such as the American Academy of Nursing, National Academy of Practice, American Organization for Nursing Leadership, and the American College of Healthcare Executives, Dr. Cole Edmonson consistently demonstrates his dedication to advancing the nursing profession. Notably, he holds certifications as a Nursing Executive Advanced-Board Certified by ANCC and is an alum of the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation Executive Nurse Fellow program.

Dr. Edmonson earned his BSN and MSN from Oklahoma University College of Nursing and achieved his Doctor of Nursing Practice (DNP) from Texas Christian University. His significant contributions to literature and extensive speaking engagements on leadership, disaster planning, strategic management, and innovation along with his research in nurse bullying and moral courage in nurse leaders, established him as a respected voice in the healthcare community.

Expressing enthusiasm about Dr. Edmonson joining the team, Dr. Renee Thompson, CEO, and Founder of the Healthy Workforce Institute stated, "We are honored to welcome Dr. Cole Edmonson to the Healthy Workforce Institute. His commitment to nursing leadership and creating positive work environments aligns seamlessly with our mission to empower healthcare professionals. Dr. Edmonson's impact spans the healthcare system, and we are confident that his insights will greatly benefit our clients and the broader healthcare community."

Throughout his remarkable career, Dr. Edmonson served as a Magnet Project Director and CNO guiding two organizations to Magnet and Magnet Re-designation. He has been a primary investigator on numerous national and local nursing research studies and co-authored the Nurse Managers Guide to Recruitment and Retention book. Dr. Edmonson also co-created a Civility Toolkit addressing bullying in healthcare.

Recognized as a nursing advocate, Dr. Edmonson actively works to cultivate leaders from the bedside to the boardroom, emphasizing environments where nurses are valued and respected. He has received accolades for his leadership, including DMagazine Nursing Excellence Award in Leadership and the Nursing Management journal Visionary Nurse Leader of the year.

In addition to his role at the Healthy Workforce Institute, Dr. Edmonson serves as a board member and secretary for the American Nurses Credentialing Center, showcasing his commitment to shaping the future of nursing at a national level.

Dr. Renee Thompson is the CEO & Founder of the Healthy Workforce Institute and works with healthcare organizations to cultivate a professional workforce by addressing bullying and incivility. Renee has authored several books including, “Do No Harm” Applies to Nurses Too! and Enough! Eradicate Bullying & Incivility in Healthcare: Strategies for Front Line Leaders. She is one of only 30 nurses in the world who have achieved the prestigious certified speaking professional designation. In 2018, she was recognized as one of LinkedIn’s Top Ten Voices in Healthcare for her contribution to their global online healthcare community and in 2022, was recognized as one of the top 5 nurse influencers on LinkedIn. Renee was inducted as a Fellow of the American Academy of Nursing, in 2022, for her work to eradicate disruptive behaviors in healthcare.

About The Healthy Workforce Institute

Founded in 2011 by speaker, consultant and author, Renee Thompson, DNP, RN, FAAN, CSP, The Healthy Workforce Institute has helped thousands of professionals stop bullying and disruptive workplace behaviors in the healthcare industry. Through education and development, consulting, the Healthy Workforce Academy, free guides, workbooks, and more, the company’s mission is to create a world where bullying and incivility are immediately rejected and kindness, respect, and professionalism become the new norm. To learn more, visit www.healthyworkforceinstitute.com.

