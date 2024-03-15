Laredo CBP officers apprehend two men wanted on felony warrants from the U.S., Mexico for sex offenses involving children

LAREDO, Texas – U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers at Laredo Port of Entry recently apprehended two men wanted on outstanding felony warrants, one in the U.S. and one in Mexico, for sex-related offenses involving children.

“With increased traffic due to Spring Break, our frontline CBP officers continue to maintain strict vigilance and that dedication to duty resulted in the apprehension of two men wanted on outstanding felony warrants in the U.S. and Mexico for two separates cases involving sex-related offenses against children,” said Port Director Albert Flores, Laredo Port of Entry. “The heinous nature of the crimes alleged in felony arrest warrants like these underscore the importance and public safety value of CBP’s ongoing border security mission.”

CBP officers escort a wanted person at a U.S. port of entry.

On Friday, March 15, CBP officers at Juarez-Lincoln Bridge referred bus passenger Guillermo Ocampo Jr., 39, a U.S. citizen, for secondary inspection. During secondary examination, CBP officers utilizing biometric verification and federal law enforcement databases verified his identity and confirmed that he was the subject of an outstanding felony arrest warrant for aggravated sexual assault of a child issued by Bell County Sheriff’s Office in Belton, TX. CBP officers transported Ocampo Jr. to Webb County jail for adjudication of the warrant.

On Thursday, March 14, CBP officers at Juarez-Lincoln Bridge referred a commercial van driven by Antonio de Jesus Rivera Rodriguez, 35, a Mexican citizen, for secondary inspection. During secondary examination, CBP officers utilizing biometric verification and federal law enforcement databases verified his identity and confirmed that he was the subject of an outstanding felony arrest warrant in Mexico for child exploitation material issued by the State Prosecutor’s Office in Monterrey, Nuevo Leon, Mexico. CBP officers processed Rivera Rodriguez for removal and turned him over to Mexican authorities for adjudication of the warrant.

The National Crime Information Center is a centralized automated database designed to share information among law enforcement agencies including outstanding warrants for a wide range of offenses. Based on information from NCIC, CBP officers have made previous arrests of individuals wanted for homicide, escape, money laundering, robbery, narcotics distribution, sexual child abuse, fraud, larceny, and military desertion. Criminal charges are merely allegations. Defendants are presumed innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law.

