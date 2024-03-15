CBP now accepting GS-11 Border Patrol Agent applications

WASHINGTON – U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) is now accepting applications for Border Patrol Agent GS-11 positions.

“The mission of U.S. Border Patrol is to keep our country and our communities safe. Our work is a rewarding adventure, offering the ability to work outdoors and with specialty teams like Horse Patrol, the K-9 Unit, and much more,” said U.S. Border Patrol Chief Jason Owens. “The mission motivates us because we want to be part of something bigger than ourselves. Join us.”

The GS-11 grade level is open to applicants who have previous or current law enforcement or military law enforcement experience and one year of specialized experience at the next lower grade level (GS-9). Applicants are required to undergo a rigorous screening process to ensure their eligibility and suitability for employment in a CBP law enforcement position.

“CBP is continually expanding opportunities for experienced law enforcement officers to join our agency and contribute to our critical national security mission,” said CBP Assistant Commissioner of Human Resources Andrea Bright.

CBP is offering a $20,000 recruitment incentive for all newly appointed BPAs who successfully complete the academy, and another $10,000 if the agent completes three years at a hard-to-fill location.

Visit the CBP Careers website to apply for a position, learn more about the Border Patrol agent position, find a recruiting event, or contact a recruiter.