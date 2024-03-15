Budget 2024 brings more student spaces to Langley

CANADA, March 15 - Two new Langley school projects are planned to move forward as part of Budget 2024, including a new middle school and an addition.

“As Langley continues to be one of the fastest-growing communities in the province, our government continues to work to ensure students have access to safe, quality schools that are close to home,” said Rachna Singh, Minister of Education and Child Care. “These new projects will help alleviate enrolment pressures and meet the needs of students in Langley’s rapidly growing Willoughby area.”

A new Smith neighbourhood middle school and an addition for R.E. Mountain Secondary are supported to begin planning as part of Budget 2024, which is the largest school capital budget in the Province’s history.

“With more people moving to our community, we need community infrastructure to support that growth,” said Andrew Mercier, MLA for Langley. “The addition at R.E. Mountain Secondary will be welcome news to families in the area and will ensure we can meet the needs of students for years to come.”

Megan Dykeman, MLA for Langley East, said: “I’m thrilled that we’re announcing today that in addition to a new high school, a brand-new middle school is coming to our community. These new schools, along with the expansion of R.E. Mountain Secondary and classroom additions across the district, are helping us address the need for space in one of the fastest-growing communities across the province.”

Over the past six years, the Province has continued to invest significantly in new and expanded schools in Langley with more than $239 million to create 1,835 new student seats. Construction is scheduled to begin this spring for the new Northeast Latimer Elementary school, as well as the addition to Langley Secondary school and the more recently announced prefabricated addition at Richard Bulpitt Elementary School, which is expected to be ready this fall. Other major projects include a seismic upgrade and expansion at Peter Ewart Middle school, which is underway, and the completed Donna Gabriel Robins Elementary school, which opened for students in September 2021.

“We know these new projects will support student learning and provide more healthy and safe spaces that are greatly needed,” said Candy Ashdown, chair, Langley board of education. “We appreciate all of our partners, including the Ministry of Education and Child Care and the Township of Langley, for continuing to work with us to inspire all learners to reach their full potential and create a positive legacy for the future.”

Two site purchases have also been made: one for the new Northeast Latimer Elementary and one for future Willoughby secondary and middle schools. These future schools will benefit students and families for many years.

“As more and more young families continue to call the Township of Langley their home, we must ensure school capacity is keeping up with our growth,” said Eric Woodward, mayor of Township of Langley. “This is a step forward in that direction, great to see, as we continue to support our School District 35 partners with quality park sites and world-class recreation facilities along with new and expanding schools.”

The school district has worked collaboratively for each site purchased in partnership with the Township of Langley through a joint-use agreement, which enables student access to playfields and first-class sports fields. The township also requires developers to identify and set aside land for future elementary schools in new housing developments.

Budget 2024 includes $3.75 billion for school capital projects throughout B.C. over the next three years, including new and expanded schools, seismic upgrades and replacements, and land purchases for future schools.

Learn More:

For more information about major public school capital projects underway, visit: https://www2.gov.bc.ca/gov/content/education-training/k-12/administration/capital/major-capital-projects