WV Mobile Disaster Recovery Centers Will Be Closed Friday, March 15, 2024

CHARLESTON, W.Va.– The state-federal Mobile Disaster Recovery Centers in Boone and Clay counties will be closed Friday, March 15, 2024, due to forecast inclement weather. 

The Mobile Disaster Recovery Centers will reopen at 9 a.m. Saturday, March 16, 2024.

The centers are located at:

Boone County

38 John Slack Circle, Racine, WV 26165 

Hours of operation:

Closed Friday, March 15, 2024

Reopening 9 a.m. Saturday, March 16, for its final day of operations

 

 Clay County

Located at 223 Main Street Clay, 25043, WV

Hours of operation:

Closed Friday, March 15, 2024

Reopening 9 a.m. Saturday, March 16, 2024

Centers in Harrison and Kanawha counties will be open on Friday, March 15, 2024, from 9 a.m. to 5 a.m. to assist survivors.

If it is not possible to visit the Disaster Recovery Center or to apply online, call 800-621-3362. The toll-free telephone line operates from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m., seven days a week. If you use a relay service, such as video relay service (VRS), captioned telephone service or others, give FEMA the number for that service.

  1. For more information on West Virginia’s disaster recovery, visit emd.wv.gov, West Virginia Emergency Management Division Facebook page, www.fema.gov/disaster/4756  and www.facebook.com/FEMA.

