The Mobile Disaster Recovery Center in Boone County Will Close Permanently on March 16, 2024

CHARLESTON, W.Va.– The state-federal Mobile Disaster Recovery Center in Boone County will close permanently on Saturday, March 16, 2024, at 5 p.m.

Residents of all declared counties can continue to visit other DRCs in West Virginia. To locate a center, check the FEMA app or visit DRC Locator (fema.gov).

Survivors can meet face to face with FEMA and specialists from the Small Business Administration at the center until it closes permanently.

The center is located at:

Disaster Recovery Centers in Clay, Harrison and Kanawha counties will be open to assist survivors. The centers and their hours are as follow:

  1. Clay County Disaster Recovery Center

223 Main Street Clay, WV 25043

Hours of operation:

Monday through Saturday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

 

  1. Harrison County Disaster Recovery Center

Harrison County Courthouse

301 W. Main Street, Clarksburg, WV 26301

Hours of operation:

Monday through Saturday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

 

  1. Kanawha County Disaster Recovery Center (Belle)

Belle Town Hall

1100 E. Dupont Ave. Belle, WV 25015

Hours of operation:

Monday through Saturday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

 

  1. Kanawha County Disaster Recovery Center (Penn VA)

Penn VA Coal Carbon Center

13905 MacCorkle Ave, Charleston, WV 25301

Hours of operation:

Monday through Saturday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

West Virginians can also visit www.disasterassistance.gov for help with registration and updating their application or can call 800-621-3362. The toll-free telephone line operates from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m., seven days a week. If you use a relay service, such as video relay service (VRS), captioned telephone service or others, give FEMA the number for that service.

For more information on West Virginia’s disaster recovery, visit www.emd.wv.gov, West Virginia Emergency Management Division Facebook page, www.fema.gov/disaster/4756 and www.facebook.com/FEMA.

