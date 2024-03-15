Pittsburg Receives $3.7 Million in Grants
City is set to make waterfront parks a destination for residents and visitors.PITTSBURG, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, March 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The City of Pittsburg plans significant improvements to its Central Harbor Park and surrounding parking lots, located along the City’s waterfront on the Sacramento-San Joaquin River Delta.
The City is committed to its mission of encouraging public access to its waterfront. The proposed improvements will contribute to Pittsburg’s ongoing revitalization efforts and expand the character of the City’s downtown core – a priority outlined in the City’s General Plan.
“We anticipate increased interest from boaters, members of our community, and visitors to the waterfront and Old Town areas,” says Pittsburg Mayor Juan Antonio Banales. “We don’t want this to be a ‘hidden gem’ any longer – this can be a catalyst for commercial opportunities and a way to generate more foot traffic for businesses in the Old Town and Marina areas.”
Pittsburg City Manager, Garrett Evans, adds, “Pittsburg has one of the best maintained and well-positioned waterfronts along the Delta. These planned upgrades will increase tourism while also providing recreational and educational opportunities for residents and visitors. These are historically high-traffic areas, with boaters, fishermen, joggers, and others who want to enjoy this amazing location.”
The project upgrades will include new park features such as an upgraded shade structure picnic tables, a play structure, new public restrooms, tourist-targeted signs and viewing benches, a fish cleaning station, and improved accessible paths of travel in compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act. Resurfacing of the parking area, along with additional security improvements via a new Pittsburg Police Department substation, are also part of the project.
Regional environmental groups have also bought into the effort of this burgeoning East Bay city on the south shore of Suisun Bay. The project took root in late 2021, with a grant of $172,155 from Sacramento-San Joaquin Delta Conservancy via the California Drought, Water, Parks, Climate, Coastal Protection, and Outdoor Access for All Act of 2018 – commonly known as “Prop 68”. This was followed in March 2023 by a $3.65 million Climate, Access, and Resource grant from the Delta Conservancy, which aims to increase equity, improve public health, and create economic opportunity.
The project was prompted by resident feedback about the needs of the community surrounding areas as well as safety concerns. During the planning process, the City conducted community and stakeholder engagement, focusing on the areas most immediately surrounding the facilities as well as users of the boat launch facility. As the project came into focus during the pandemic, the City also recognized the need for more outdoor recreational opportunities.
“Completion is scheduled for 2026. It’s our goal to ensure the residents in the area can take advantage of the improvements and enjoy a significant upgrade to their neighborhood. Not only will access and recreational opportunities improve, but so will the economic prospects for Pittsburg’s waterfront businesses,” said Sara Bellafronte, Assistant to the City Manager, who also headed up the grant application processes.
For more information, call the City Manager’s office at (925) 252-4850 or visit pittsburgca.gov.
About The City of Pittsburg
Incorporated in 1903, Pittsburg is located on the south shore of the Sacramento-San Joaquin River Delta in Northern California, 30 miles east of San Francisco. The City has a population of 77,752 and operates under the council/manager form of government with its Police, Public Works, Community and Economic Development, Finance, Community Services, and Recreation Departments, as well as its utility divisions operating as the Pittsburg Power Company and Pittsburg Water.
With more than 5,000 new housing units in the development pipeline, as well as large industrial corridors slated for redevelopment, Pittsburg is one of the fastest-growing cities in Contra Costa County. For more information, please call the City Manager’s Office at (925) 252-4850.
